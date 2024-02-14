For a nation divided, five minutes of the national anthem effect

As the presentation of colors was announced, the 65,000 ticket holders in Allegiant Stadium rose to their feet. Stadium service vendors paused their work. In living rooms and bars across the country, conversations quieted as the cadence of a snare drum sounded and a representative of each branch of the military marched forward, presenting its flag. There was a lull in the stadium. Football players, coaches, and staff swayed on the sidelines as the announcer introduced Grammy winner and icon Reba McEntire and invited all to join in the singing of our national anthem. McEntire’s clear voice rang out, easily spanning the octave and a half that the melody covers. Her moving rendition honored her country roots and stripped away anything that didn’t serve her interpretation of the song. Chiefs All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones was seen on camera with tears running down his cheeks.

We may have just experienced the only moments between the recent past and Election Day when we can be reasonably sure a large number of Americans were celebrating our citizenship together. For approximately five minutes last Sunday, we witnessed the singing of the national anthem and the so-called Black national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII. We need the inspiration of those performances to carry us past the coming days of endless political posturing and into the voting booth so that we remember who we are and can be as a nation.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Andra Day, accompanied by vibrant female backup singers raising their arms to the sky, sang an impassioned version of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” gliding through complex vocal runs to a thunderous ovation. When later asked about her experience, she said, “People chose joy today.”

Advertisement

Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Michael Reaves/Getty

These performances reminded me of some absolutely transcendent performances of our national anthem at Super Bowls past. Mariah Carey sang it backed by the Boston Pops after 9/11. The truth of the lyric “and our flag was still there” helped soothe our nation’s soul. Sometimes singers use the anthem as a vehicle to express personal loss. Jennifer Hudson did this in 2009, at Super Bowl XLIII, her first public appearance following the violent deaths of beloved family members. Grief and resolve echoed through her performance.

Advertisement

The sheer talent and creativity of an artist’s rendition of our anthem can capture our national imagination. The Chicks, formerly the Dixie Chicks, stilled the crowd with their intricate, unexpected harmonies at the big game in 2011. Three years later, Renée Fleming, the first opera singer to perform the anthem at the Super Bowl, flexed her stratospheric vocal power to impressive effect. Last year, Chris Stapleton accompanied himself on his Fender, rumbling through the anthem with a heartfelt husky growl.

Whitney Houston sang the national anthem before Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991. George Rose/Getty Images

And who can forget the effortless joy of Whitney Houston as she sang the anthem accompanied by the Florida Orchestra? That performance was so moving, it was released as a single and charted on Billboard.

It is deeply American that the singing of the national anthem at the Super Bowl is a direct reflection of the individual artists who sing it. The best sing it in a way that honors our anthem’s solemnity while inspiring us with their artistic vision and execution.

This is much like what it means to be a citizen of the United States. In our democracy, we each have the same rights and obligations as citizens, but few of us exercise those rights and obligations in exactly the same way. Our strength as a democracy rises in part from the variety of how we express ourselves as citizens.

Advertisement

J. Rosamond Johnson, seated at piano, and his brother, James Weldon Johnson. Collections of Yale University Library

In the 2020 preseason, the NFL announced that it would include the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — a response to that summer’s Black Lives Matter protests over the police killing of George Floyd. There has been pushback, grumbling about tradition, and, sometimes, frank racism. For those talking about tradition, a brief review of the song’s history is helpful. The lyrics are a poem written by James Weldon Johnson and set to music by his brother J. Rosamond Johnson in 1899 in honor of Black excellence and achievement. It was first performed by a chorus of 500 schoolchildren in Florida and then spread through the country. In 1919, the NAACP designated the song, which J. Rosamond Johnson originally called “National Hymn,” the Negro national anthem.

A little over a decade later, in 1931, Congress declared “The Star-Spangled Banner” America’s national anthem — in spite of protests that it was too hard for the masses to sing. The lyrics are a poem that Francis Scott Key wrote upon observing our flag still standing at dawn following a night of attack by the British at the Battle of Baltimore during the War of 1812. Key gave the poem to his brother-in-law, Joseph H. Nicholson, who in turn set the words to a then-popular melody (and drinking song) “The Anacreontic Song,” by English composer John Stafford Smith. This was the official song of the Anacreontic Society, an 18th-century gentlemen’s club of amateur musicians in London.

Advertisement

Each song enhances the other. “The Star-Spangled Banner” reminds us of a nation’s resilience and strength, while “Lift Every Voice and Sing” acknowledges the faith “that the dark past has taught us” and encourages us to “sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us.”

The days before us may bring less beauty and song. It is during those times that we will need to summon the feeling of standing shoulder to shoulder in a stadium or of being gathered together with friends and family in front of a television screen, listening to our national anthems, celebrating our democracy and citizenship, and choosing joy.

Celine Boyle is a writer in Maine.