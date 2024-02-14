Home of the Week: For $475k, a Cape ranch that makes a big splash with goldfish ponds

Year built 1955

Square feet 1,136

Bedrooms 2

Baths 1 full

Sewer/Water Public/private (Title 5 not completed)

Taxes $3,159 (2023)

Talk about coming full circle.

This Centerville property was one of 1.65 million homes built in 1955 in the post-World War II housing boom. Most were ranch-style — valued for their affordability — just like this one, available now amid a chaotic scramble for housing and in a town Consumer Affairs ranked as the eighth best location in the nation for first-time home buyers.

At its price point under $500,000, the property could serve as an entry to homeownership. The median sales price for a single-family home in Massachusetts in December was $40,000 higher, according to data firm The Warren Group.

Advertisement

The front door opens into a roughly 12-foot-long foyer with a closet on the right and a doorway on the left into the 211-square-foot living room. Light from a line of windows floods the living room, which features built-in cabinetry and a wood-burning fireplace of white brick, white corbels, a white mantel, and a bluestone hearth.

The home sits on nearly a half acre. JFW Photography

Ring the dinner bell, and your guests will leave this cozy spot and slip into the adjacent dining area (116 square feet), which shares an open layout with the kitchen and is lined with windows, making even the most dreary New England winter more tolerable. (Remember when the sun didn’t shine for 11 days?) The lower half of the walls are covered in bead board topped with a chair rail. The ceiling is the perfect match: It is white, coffered, clad in bead board and crown molding, and dotted with recessed lights. The flooring everywhere on this level except for the bathrooms is a refinished oak original to the home.

The dining area is lined with windows. JFW Photography

A peninsula jutting from the wall to the right defines the 152-square-foot kitchen. It has a butcher-block countertop, seating for two, bead-board walls, and two gold-toned pendant lights with frosted-glass globes.

Advertisement

The kitchen offers white cabinetry that extends to the coffered ceiling, Formica countertops, a porcelain tile backsplash in an argyle-like pattern, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, two casement windows, a ceiling fan, and a chalkboard message center with rich golden walls. An organizer’s dream, labeled Mason jars stand like soldiers at the ready on built-in shelving.

The kitchen has a peninsula clad in bead board. JFW Photography

Just beyond the kitchen is a short hallway that leads to the home’s rear entry. One can exit the detached one-car garage, cross the patio, step up onto the nearly 18-foot-wide deck, and then enter the screened-in porch (107 square feet) with its exposed beam ceiling. In the mudroom just off the porch, there’s a built-in bench ready for people to shuck their sandy shoes.

The one-car garage is detached. JFW Photography

The screen porch is in the back of the house. JFW Photography

The two bedrooms are in the front and back of the house along a hallway off the foyer. The primary bedroom (158 square feet), which has a view of the landscaped front yard, comes with two double-hung windows and a wide single-door closet. The guest bedroom, which looks out over the backyard, is 146 square feet and offers two double-hung windows, crown molding, and a single-door closet.

They share a full bath with a white double vanity, a Corian counter, bead board on the walls and ceiling, a sand-colored porcelain tile floor set in a diamond pattern, and a tub/shower combination with a ceramic tile surround.

Advertisement

The flooring in the bedroom is the home's original oak. JFW Photography

The bathroom comes with a double vanity. JFW Photography

The guest room comes with crown molding. JFW Photography

Back in the rear hallway, a set of stairs descends to the partially finished lower level. This floor features a family room (477 square feet); an office (119 square feet); and laundry, storage, exercise, bonus, and utility rooms. The exposed floor joists are whitewashed, lending it a beachy feel.

The basement is partially finished. JFW Photography

The 0.45-acre fenced-in lot boasts two goldfish ponds, stone walls, a chicken coop, a patio, mature landscaping, and a gazebo.

The property features two goldfish ponds. JFW Photography

The house has baseboard oil heat.

The property is just off Route 28 and 2.1 miles from Craigville Beach.

The Mele Marconi Team at LPT Realty in Cumberland, R.I., is the listing agent. As of press time, this listing was under agreement after multiple offers.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds or gut renovations and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter.