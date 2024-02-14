Boston College soars in second half to defeat Louisville

Claudell Harris Jr. scored 20 points, Devin McGlockton scored 19, and Boston College used a second-half rally to beat Louisville, 89-77, on Tuesday night in Chestnut Hill.

Quinten Post scored 17 points, Mason Madsen 11, and Jaeden Zackery and reserve Donald Hand Jr. each scored 10 for the Eagles (14-10, 5-8 ACC). Harris finished 8-for-12 shooting, McGlockton 8 for 11 and Post 7 for 11. The Eagles overall were 34 for 60 (56.7 percent) from the floor, including 11 for 23 from 3-point range.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Tre White each scored 21 points, Mike James 14, and Ty-Laur Johnson 12 for Louisville (8-17, 3-11).