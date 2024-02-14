Brad Marchand’s 1,000th game for Bruins proves no one’s game is as big as his

They are the kind of matchups the 5-foot-9 winger has faced for 15 years, one night after the other. Marchand forever the David on skates, zipping his way around an endless string of Goliaths. Some of them good, some of them bad, virtually all of them with games not nearly as big as his.

Brad Marchand’s Tuesday night found him lined up at his customary spot on left wing, awaiting puck drop at the Garden, fussing and fidgeting and looking to gain an inch, the slightest territorial edge, as he bodied up against Nicholas Paul, the Lightning’s 6-foot-3, 229-pound right winger.

On the night Marchand played his milestone 1,000th NHL game, only fitting that it would start with the other team’s biggest forward trying to get in his way. But, hey, obstacles. For Marchand, now 35, just another night at work, a night in which he wrote his name into the league record book as the 387th player to reach 1,000 games.

“The way I always have worked is,” Marchand said when it was over, “set a goal that seems unattainable... and once it became in sight, set bigger goals.”

The magic in Marchand’s game has always been his will and drive, elements so abundant that his other traditional skills, particularly his shot, too often have been undersold. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

On his night of nights, one he sized up over the weekend as “just a bump in the road,” Marchand logged a bountiful 23:30 in ice time, more than 10 minutes of that on special teams, and he picked up two assists. The two helpers left him with a career production line of 397-515–912. He also joined a distinct group of only seven other Bruins, including his close buddy Patrice Bergeron, to reach the 1,000 mark in a Spoked B sweater.

The Bruins ended up losing to the Bolts in an overtime shootout, 3-2, their third loss in four recent home games (1-2-1). It was, for the most part, a better showing of late by the Black and Gold and a vast improvement over their feckless 3-0 loss here Saturday to the Caps.

“We talked before the game about honoring him with effort and emotion in our game tonight,’ said coach Jim Montgomery. “Because no one has more effort and emotion and loves being a Bruin more than Brad Marchand.”

On most nights, or at least on many nights, that effort would have produced two points instead of one. The Bruins generated an impressive array of Grade A scoring chances, only to be turned away by Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (he of two Cups). One of the big tender’s best blocks came with 16.5 seconds to go in overtime when he used his stick to flick away what looked like Marchand’s sure game-winner.

“Good chance there,” said Marchand, “that’s why he’s one of the best goalies in the world.”

In over a century of NHLers endlessly chasing rubber around the rink, as of Tuesday morning, exactly 8,510 of them had played in at least one league game (be it regular season and/or playoffs). Now 387 of them, a measly 4.55 percent, have reached 1,000.

A larger group of players, 422 to be exact, suited up for only one game. But, well, they made it, even if their beginning was also their end. In recent days, Marchand recalled what the NHL dream was like for him, noting it “would be hard to believe” that some 18 years after the Bruins made him the 71st pick in the ‘06 draft that he one day would have 999 more than his first.

“As a young player, you don’t really look that far ahead,” he said. “You’re only worried about trying to get here, and once you play a game, you realize how tough it is to stay here. Your focus becomes the next game and making sure you don’t get sent down.”

The magic in Marchand’s game has always been his will and drive, elements so abundant that his other traditional skills, particularly his shot, too often have been undersold. No doubt, he shaped his career on determination, his refusal to play as short as others saw him, but he owns a sizzling shot, surprisingly good speed, and an absolutely devilish hockey IQ.

Fans applaud Marchand on his 1,000th game in the first period at TD Garden. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Quintessential Marchand was on display on the James van Riemsdyk goal that knotted it, 2-2, and eventually provided the Bruins with their point in the standings. As a penalty was whistled on the Bolts, Marchand had the puck near his own bench, and he shifted into magician’s mode as Linus Ullmark raced to the bench for the extra attacker.

“I thought that whole sequence by him...” recalled an admiring Montgomery, …”him gaining the zone, his puck protection, and then it looked like he lost it a couple of times, and then he gets it right back again…”

“It was a little bit like, ‘OK, what’s he doing here? What’s he going to do with this?’” said a smiling Charlie McAvoy. “You’re not sure what he’s going to do.

He tried one play, it didn’t work…then he got it back again…”

Eventually, Marchand’s frenetic wheeling and dealing led to David Pastrnak firing the puck back his way in the right wing faceoff circle. Marchand then drilled a shot on Vasilevsky, with JVR cashing in the loose change with 3:37 to go in the second.

“You kinda knew something good was destined to happen,” said McAvoy, summing up Marchand’s flight of fancy.

On Thursday, with Seattle in town, Marchand will turn the page to Game No. 1,001. He will be 36 in May, has one more year on his contract ($6.125m AAV), and says he’d like to keep on playing and playing and playing, which is all he’s ever said.

“It is truly special, and it flies by,” he said, reflecting on the brief, poignant video tribute he was treated to during a break at 6:53 of the first period. “You try to enjoy every day. I can’t believe how fast it’s already gone, and it’s something you want to last forever. But... we all have a shelf life.”

There is no knowing how much longer he will go. He remains a dynamo; his jump restored with hip surgery in the off-season prior to 2022-’23. Bergeron called it quits at 38. The incomparable Zdeno Chara made career game No. 1,680 his last at age 45.

Could Marchand have another nine years to go?

“Uh, that’s to be seen,” he said. “The way I kinda feel is, as long as my body is holding up and I can compete at a high level, then yes. We are very fortunate to play this game, to do what we do. We live a lot of kids’ dreams. I get to play this game a lot. My kids get to see me play, do what I love, and be a role model for them, and show them that if they put their mind to it and work hard, they can achieve anything. So I wouldn’t want to walk away from that for them. But it’s a long time between now and then.”

For now, Marchand only knows he’s run the good race, that he’s finally at 1,000, and for him, that’s not enough.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.