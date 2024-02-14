With David Pastrnak on a maintenance day, Bruins work on their power play

Pastrnak was in clear discomfort as he headed down the tunnel following a check into the boards by Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman late in the second period. It looked as though Pastrnak’s upper body got twisted awkwardly as he hit the boards.

“He’s just maintenance,” said coach Jim Montgomery . “He played 23 minutes, just tend to have a little muscle soreness when you play that many minutes. So we just wanted to back off.”

David Pastrnak was not at practice Wednesday morning, a day after the Bruins’ leading scorer played more than 22 minutes in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Pastrnak, who assisted on both Boston goals and has 33 goals and 77 points on the season, took his regular shifts in the third period and pronounced himself fine after the game.

“It’s just hockey,” he said. “You always have these tiny injuries, but I came back, so I was good.”

Missing Pastrnak for any length of time would be a blow, particularly to the Bruins’ power-play attack, which has connected just once in its last 20 chances after an 0 for 6 against Tampa Bay.

The Bruins did score once during a delayed penalty and put together several solid sequences during their man-advantage situations.

They worked on their power play during the second half of Wednesday’s session at Warrior Arena, with Kevin Shattenkirk elevated to the top unit with Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, James van Riemsdyk, and Charlie McAvoy.

“I was doing my Pasta over there,” joked Shattenkirk, who normally mans the point on the second unit but played the left elbow on the top quintet in Pastrnak’s place.

“I was joking around with Brandon Carlo a couple of weeks ago. I said, ‘Quit hiding out down there and come play against the second unit if you really want to test,’ ” Shattenkirk said. “And I told him today, I’m like, ‘Now I know why I don’t want to play against you on the power play.’

“But no, it was good. I think both units operate a lot differently and I think they probably realize that they’re giving the puck to a lot different guy than Pasta. But it was fun. It was fun to just snap it around with them for the day. And I’m sure he’ll be back in his regular spot.”

Montgomery said he routinely switches up Zacha and Charlie Coyle on the man advantage based on the faceoff situation, but he’s comfortable with the core four of Pastrnak, Marchand, van Riemsdyk, and McAvoy.

The coach doesn’t believe wholesale changes are needed, and Wednesday’s session was about reinforcing their power-play principles.

“We were just getting back to our structure,” said Montgomery. “Coach [Chris] Kelly met with them before practice and showed clips of them when we’re rolling and lately, the difference of coming together on breakouts and executing and finishing our routes on entries and then the quicker puck movement and getting pucks to high-grade scoring areas and how we’ve done it.”

Despite the recent struggles, the Bruins power play is still ranked eighth in the NHL at 24 percent.

Anthony Richard battled Emil Martinsen Lilleberg for the puck during Tuesday's game at TD Garden, Richard's second in black and gold. Winslow Townson/Getty

Adapting well

Anthony Richard will be in the lineup for a third straight game Thursday against the Kraken, likely with the same linemates he played with Tuesday: van Riemsdyk and Morgan Geekie.

“I see a player who has given us some of the things we need, the speed, the tenacity on pucks, the ability to recover and get back. I like the way his game is developing,” said Montgomery. “His forechecking has been really good. He made the great pass to [Trent Frederic] off one forecheck. I think he’s going to get more comfortable, and we’ll see how he continues to progress.”

Montgomery has been impressed with the way the 5-foot-10-inch, 185-pound Richard has held up and assimilated to the Bruins system, which is different from others the winger has played in.

“He’s executing details and habits,” said the coach. “I see him in practice, he stops, he’s doing what we want as a strong side winger. The stick positioning and things are things we’ll continue to work on. But he has progressed really well for someone who had never played a zone system before.”

Ullmark pays the price

In a surprise move, the NHL fined Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark $5,000 for high-sticking Lightning winger Michael Eyssimont. It was a reactionary move by Ullmark after Eyssimont drove his shoulder into the goalie and finished the hit, which occurred in the crease, with an elbow to the head. Eyssimont was neither penalized nor fined . . . The Kraken (22-21-10) were the only team to shut out the Bruins last season — a 3-0 decision Jan. 12.

