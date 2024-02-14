Joe Mazzulla makes intentions clear about coaching Celtics to foul while winning

Mazzulla said the goal is to hold opponents to 1 point per possession, so the odds of that transpiring with those two players at the foul line are pretty good. Also, he said, the Nets’ style of play was taken into account.

Claxton is shooting 57 percent from the foul line this season while Simmons is connecting on just 42.9 percent of his chances. The strategy is not used very commonly, and in this case it did work, with Claxton and Simmons combining to go 4 for 6.

With the Celtics leading the Nets by 9 points late in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s win in Brooklyn , coach Joe Mazzulla elected to intentionally foul Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton a total of three times during a 71-second stretch.

“That was the framework of, you take a look at that they have a high-powered offense with the variance and their ability to score at a high, high level from 3[-point range] in transition,” Mazzulla said. “If you know you can get at least 1.0 points per possession I think you look to do that.

Nic Claxton (left) and Ben Simmons (right) were exposed at the free throw line and left to watch Jayson Tatum and the Celtics soar to victory. Peter K. Afriyie/Associated Press

“I think a lot of times people do that when they’re losing to kind of catch up, and I think it’s a different perspective to do it when you’re winning, because it allows you to get stops from an analytical perspective, and also set up your offense and look to execute. So I think different times of the game can call for it.”

The Celtics should mostly be immune from teams attempting the tactic against them. None of their regular rotation players shoot below 71 percent from the free throw line.

Holiday preparations

The Celtics have made it clear that they’re looking forward to a week of rest and relaxation during the upcoming All-Star break. But it will be a bit of a busman’s holiday for All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. And in addition to playing in Sunday night’s game, Brown will be a participant in Saturday night’s Slam Dunk Contest.

Jrue Holiday, for one, is looking forward to watching his teammate perform.

“I told him if he stinks I’m going to repost it [on social media], how embarrassed I’m going to be,” Holiday said, smiling. “But I’m excited for him. Obviously especially with the dunk contest, especially the big-name guys, All-Star break is a time to rest and regain your mental strength. But I think to go out there and do the dunk contest is big.

“A big-name like JB who’s super-athletic, and you see the dunks he does in games, I’m excited to see him.”

Brown, Horford sit

Brown missed Wednesday night’s game due to a right shoulder contusion and Al Horford sat out because of a toe injury. Neither injury is considered serious.

Horford has not played in games on back-to-back nights all season, and the Celtics have been more actively seeking rest days for their stars over the course of this dominant season.

Sam Hauser started in place of Brown.

Simmons sat out for the Nets as part of an injury management program and Cameron Johnson, who missed Tuesday’s game because of an adductor strain, was activated.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.