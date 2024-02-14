Celtics cut down Nets again, this time by a whopping 50 points, in final game before All-Star break

And at the moment, even though the Celtics will welcome the respite, it’s at least easy to see where he is coming from. The Celtics on Wednesday night concluded their dominant first half of the season with one of the most dominant ever, a 136-86 romp that stretched their winning streak to six.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has said several times recently that he does not like breaks. He does not like taking a weeklong pause for the All-Star game. He does not even like halftime. He just wants to keep going, keep learning, and keep winning.

The Celtics are 43-12, on pace for 64 wins, and have positioned themselves to mostly approach the rest of the regular season however they wish.

Boston was without Jaylen Brown and Al Horford on the second night of a home-and-home, back-to-back set with Brooklyn, but it did not matter. The Celtics led by as many as 37 points in the first half and 56 in the second.

Payton Pritchard scored 28 points off the bench on 11-for-16 shooting (6 of 9 3-pointers) to lead the scoring, Derrick White made 10 of 16 shots and had 27 points, and Jayson Tatum added 20 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds.

The night could only be soured by an injury, and there was some brief concern when Kristaps Porzingis limped to the locker room with one minute left in the second quarter and returned to the bench in the second half with his right ankle wrapped in ice. But a team spokesperson said he was available to return, but there was no reason to do that during such a demolition.

The Celtics’ easygoing vibe was evident at the start, when White and Tatum came out for tipoff wearing big white headbands, joining Jrue Holiday, who is always accessorized.

Tatum missed his first two shots but continued to embrace his role as a distributor. He picked up four early assists, including two particularly impressive darts to Porzingis in the post.

One of the night’s louder ovations came when rookie forward Jordan Walsh checked in with 2:16 left in the opening quarter, his first minutes during a meaningful portion of a game. The crowd continues to wrap its arms around the 19-year-old. It booed when he was called for a foul and erupted when he came up with a steal and broke free on a fast break.

Walsh has potential, but his skills remain raw. He lost the ball after that steal and missed a fast-break layup moments later. But if ever there was a game for experimentation and resulting slip-ups, it was this one.

The Celtics raced to a 30-15 lead after holding the Nets to 6 of 23 shooting in the opening quarter, and somehow it got considerably worse for Brooklyn.

Boston led, 30-17, early in the second when it started a scoring run that had no end in sight. Four players made 3-pointers during the massive 22-0 onslaught. The shot-making was impressive, but Brooklyn’s effort level certainly was not. When Tatum capped the surge by hitting a 3-pointer from the left corner with 4:39 left it gave the Celtics a stunning 52-17 lead, a rare triple-up that late in a game.

The rest of the half was only slightly less ignominious for the Nets, who went to the break trailing, 68-32. The Celtics placed four players in double figures, led by White’s 19 points; no Nets player scored more than 5.

The third quarter was more of the same. The Celtics walked back onto the court and drilled three consecutive 3-pointers over just 80 seconds, stretching their lead to an almost unfathomable 77-32. Big leads tend to vanish quickly in the NBA, but not when they are that massive — and not when they are crafted by a team as dominant as this one.

