Don Gullett, who started three World Series games against 1975 Red Sox as ace of the Big Red Machine, dies at 73

No cause of death was initially reported for Gullett, a member of the Reds Hall of Fame whose playing career was ended by a shoulder injury at 27. After a period of time farming, which he had done initially as a teenager, Gullett spent much of the 1990s and 2000s as a Reds coach, spending the last 13 as a bullpen and pitching coach before being fired in 2005.

Don Gullett, a lefthanded pitcher on Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine teams who made three starts in the 1975 World Series against the Red Sox, and who moved on to be part of the Yankees’ two title winners in his final seasons, died Wednesday. He was 73.

Don Gullett, shown in 1974, was the ace of the Big Red Machine during the 1970s.

“We had guys like Joe [Morgan], Tony [Perez] and Pete [Rose], and myself. He was there all the time with the best effort that you could put out there,” Hall of Famer Johnny Bench, Gullett’s catcher during his time in Cincinnati, told the Cincinnati Enquirer of the team’s ace. “He was a total athlete: He could hit and run like the wind, and the nicest, nicest person. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a bad word ever said about Don.”

Debuting in April 1970 as a 19-year-old, Gullett impressed enough to earn five relief appearances during Cincinnati’s playoff run, which ended with a World Series loss to Baltimore. He went 16-6 with a 2.65 ERA in 1971, his first season as a starter, and after a down year was 75-30 from 1973-77. His 3.14 ERA in that span was 11th best among pitchers to throw at least 900 innings.

It was in the middle of that run that Gullett anchored the Cincinnati rotation against the Red Sox in the 1975 World Series. Tagged for 10 hits in a 6-0 Game 1 loss, Gullett threw a gem at Riverfront Stadium in the pivotal Game 5. With the series tied, Gullett retired 16 consecutive batters after Denny Doyle put Boston ahead in the first, singled and scored himself to put Cincinnati ahead in the fifth, and allowed only two Red Sox hits into the ninth before tiring.

Gullett ultimately allowed five hits in a 6-2 win, finishing one out shy of a complete game.

“He beat us,” Sox manager Darrell Johnson told reporters in Cincinnati. “Nothing else did.”

Drawing the Game 7 start after rain postponed and a travel day pushed Game 6 back nearly a week, Gullett walked five and lasted just four innings. Cincinnati, however, recovered from a 3-0 hole to win the title that eluded it in 1970 and 1972.

It was the first of three straight years that Gullett would draw Game 1 assignments in both the league championship series and World Series, and the first of four straight World Series champions he’d play for. Gullett helped the Reds repeat in 1976, then signed with the Yankees as a free agent and was part of their Series winners in 1977 and 1978.

Gullett made just eight appearances in the latter, however, undergoing surgery in September for a double tear of his rotator cuff. He finished his career 109-50 with a 3.11 ERA in the regular season, making 20 postseason appearances and seven World Series starts across just nine years.

“Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach and minor league instructor,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement. “An anchor on the pitching staff of one of the greatest baseball teams in history, his contributions to our rich tradition, our city and his community will never be forgotten.”

