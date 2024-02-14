EMass girls’ basketball: Central casting in Globe Top 20

Foxborough continues to cruise, but the rest of the top five in the Globe girls’ basketball Top 20 poll changes slightly following Cathedral’s narrow win at Bishop Feehan.

Cathedral takes the 2-spot because it’s the only in-state team to beat the Shamrocks. Feehan beat Bishop Fenwick twice, and Fenwick beat Medfield, so Fenwick and Medfield slide a spot as a result. Woburn, Central Catholic, and Billerica are all red-hot.

Walpole has pieced together an eight-game streak and is fully capable of winning the Division 2 tournament. Notre Dame (Hingham) falls two spots after a loss to Braintree, but remains No. 11 because of its body of work. Wellesley has a young, talented core and is ahead of schedule. Mansfield proved it can hang with anyone when it lost to Foxborough by nine in early February. Oliver Ames bounced back from a loss to Mansfield with a win over Canton.