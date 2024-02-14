EMass girls’ basketball: Doubling up her effort in two Sandwich wins, Maddie Lawrence headlines Players of the Week

Maddie Giesta, Arlington Catholic — The sophomore stepped up with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds Monday, leading the Cougars to a thrilling, 68-64 double-overtime win against Archbishop Williams.

Jai’Reona Brown-Carter, Brighton — In back-to-back wins, the junior posted 31 points and 10 rebounds against East Boston, then 25 points and nine steals against Boston Prep.

Izzy Adams, Walpole — A career-high, 36-point explosion helped the junior guard lift the Timberwolves to a 58-36 victory against Natick on Friday.

Maddie Lawrence, Sandwich — The Knights survived overtime against East Bridgewater on Monday with help from Lawrence’s 34 points and 13 rebounds. The junior also logged 19 points, 12 rebounds, 8 blocks, and 5 steals in Friday’s 58-41 win against Rockland.

Paige Meda, Bourne — The junior was a model of consistency with 22, 23, and 23 points in three wins for the Lady Canalmen.

Ava Orlando, Notre Dame (Hingham) — In three wins against Fontbonne, Ursuline, and Cardinal Spellman, the junior guard averaged 21 points per game, including 32 against Fontbonne.

