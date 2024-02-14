fb-pixelEMass girls’ basketball: Doubling up her effort in two Sandwich wins, Maddie Lawrence headlines Players of the Week - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ basketball: Doubling up her effort in two Sandwich wins, Maddie Lawrence headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated February 14, 2024, 22 minutes ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Izzy Adams, Walpole — A career-high, 36-point explosion helped the junior guard lift the Timberwolves to a 58-36 victory against Natick on Friday.

Jai’Reona Brown-Carter, Brighton — In back-to-back wins, the junior posted 31 points and 10 rebounds against East Boston, then 25 points and nine steals against Boston Prep.

Maddie Giesta, Arlington Catholic — The sophomore stepped up with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds Monday, leading the Cougars to a thrilling, 68-64 double-overtime win against Archbishop Williams.

Maddie Lawrence, Sandwich — The Knights survived overtime against East Bridgewater on Monday with help from Lawrence’s 34 points and 13 rebounds. The junior also logged 19 points, 12 rebounds, 8 blocks, and 5 steals in Friday’s 58-41 win against Rockland.

Paige Meda, Bourne — The junior was a model of consistency with 22, 23, and 23 points in three wins for the Lady Canalmen.

Ava Orlando, Notre Dame (Hingham) — In three wins against Fontbonne, Ursuline, and Cardinal Spellman, the junior guard averaged 21 points per game, including 32 against Fontbonne.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.

