Kenley Jansen does his best to shut out the trade noise and stay focused

So it seemed like more than a coincidence that Jansen was held out of Wednesday’s workout at JetBlue Park with “general soreness” in the lat muscle of his right shoulder.

He’s also trade bait. With the Red Sox unlikely to contend this season, there is little reason to have a 36-year-old closer making $16 million. A star closer is a luxury for a team like the Sox.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kenley Jansen is a four-time All-Star with 420 saves and a World Series ring. The only other pitchers who have hit those marks are Mariano Rivera and Francisco Rodriguez.

As his teammates participated in the usual drills that mark the opening of spring training, albeit with more energy than in recent years, Jansen went on a long jog around the complex with head strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose, then did some sprints in front of the clubhouse.

Advertisement

“Probably in a week I’ll be throwing again,” Jansen said.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Jansen’s shoulder surely will feel fine if he is traded to a contender. Last season snapped a 10-year streak of Jansen appearing in the playoffs. He has a 2.20 earned run average over 59 postseason appearances with 20 saves in 24 chances.

Jansen, who first signed with the Dodgers in 2004, has never been traded. With his name popping up in rumors the last few weeks, he has gone about his work preparing for the season and enjoying his family.

“I keep my mind off it at the end of the day,” he said. “I love this team and this is where I’m at right now.”

It was an interesting choice of words considering chief baseball officer Craig Breslow described Jansen as his closer “as of right now” on Tuesday.

Jansen was an excellent teammate last season, setting an example with the hard work he did before and after games to maintain his consistency over the season.

Advertisement

“We have a lot of young guys,” Jansen said. “Be a good leader and help them improve any way I can … What can I do better and what can they do better?”

Jansen had 29 saves and was an All-Star last season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

A case can be made for keeping Jansen to continue that work, then deal him closer to the July 30 trade deadline. But that presents too much risk. Better to make a trade now and get on with the business of rebuilding.

That gets new prospects into the system sooner and gives the Sox an opportunity to try out other pitchers in the ninth inning.

Chris Martin, coming off an outstanding season as Jansen’s setup man, would be a good choice to replace him even though he has only 12 career saves.

“Not up to me,” Martin said. “That’s not my job. I just worry about getting ready for the season. That’s it.”

Martin, 37, has one year and $9 million left on his contract. He’s also an excellent candidate to trade, given how well he has pitched in recent years and his 16 games of postseason experience.

It was a surprise when Jansen agreed to a two-year deal with the Sox during the tumultuous 2022 Winter Meetings. As Xander Bogaerts left for the Padres, Jansen was signed with the idea of the team staying competitive.

It didn’t work out as the Sox finished 78-84. Now Breslow has a clear mandate to reset the organization, and part of that has to include the pain of trading players like Jansen, as it did with the deal that sent Chris Sale to the Braves.

Advertisement

Jansen does not check his phone to catch up on trade chatter. He leaves it to his agents and Breslow to keep him informed if something is close.

“I learned my lesson,” he said. “You don’t do that. You’ve got to have your own life and see what’s in front of you and enjoy it, the blessings that I have … I’m here and I’m focused.”

For now.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.