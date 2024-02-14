North Reading girls, Littleton boys capture MIAA Division 5 indoor track championships

The first 200 meters were even until Ligor took the lead during the second lap and never looked back, pulling away in the final stretch.

After winning two events and the team title at the MSTCA Division 5 State Relays in January, Ligor blazed to state’s best time this winter, and personal best of 1:35.41 seconds in the 600, outdueling Weston senior Sloan Hinton (1:37.86).

North Reading junior Giuliana Ligor once again dominated at the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center Wednesday night. She won the 600 and the long jump, and was second in the 300 as the Hornets outpaced runner-up Lunenburg, 47.5-40, for the MIAA Division 5 indoor track championship.

Advertisement

“I’ve been working on the 600 since I was a freshman,” Ligor said. “It feels good. I stayed at a strong pace and gave it all I had.”

Ligor also placed first in the long jump (17-4.25) and second in the 300 with a personal best time of 40.11 seconds, narrowly missing out on the top spot by three hundredths of a second, run by Dennis-Yarmouth junior Breanna Braham (40.08).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“[Giuliana] brings an unmatched work ethic and it’s rubbed off on the rest of our team,” North Reading coach Sotirios Pintzopoulos said.

Also unmatched is Ligor’s versatility.

“We joke that we don’t know what her best event is,” Pintzopoulos said. “She could’ve qualified for every event, the sprints, the hurdles the jumps.”

Coming off the State Relay title, North Reading was brimming with confidence heading into today’s meet.

“The whole team bought in after that win,” Pintzopoulos said. “Confidence is contagious.”

On the boys side, Littleton won its third consecutive title, edging out second-place Ayer Shirley Regional, 56-46.

Littleton senior Bona Bradshaw placed first in the 1,000, finishing with a time of 2:34.33. Entering the final lap, Bradshaw trailed Weston’s Carsen Valenta, but he found another gear and took the lead heading into the final turn and didn’t look back.

Advertisement

“I wanted to be the last person to make my final move,” Bradshaw said. “I knew what I had to do, and I stayed calm and got it done.”

Bradshaw’s the ultimate team player, according to Littleton coach Casey Kaldonberg.

“He asked me, ‘Coach, what do you want me to run?’” Kaldonberg said. “It’s asking a lot of him, but he’s motivated. He runs 90 miles a week.

Bradshaw also won the 1-mile (4:31.15), while senior classmate Timothy Rank, who won the mile last year, placed second (4:34.65).

“The Littleton duo is back,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw has missed his friend Rank, a team captain who hasn’t competed for the past two and a half months recovering from a stress fracture of his fibula. Rank started training two weeks ago.

“It’s been a quicker journey back than we expected,” Kaldonberg said. “But he still showed up every day, motivated the boys, and led by example.”

MIAA Division 5 Championship

at Reggie Lewis Center

BOYS

300m — 1. Colin Harte, Bromfield, 35.63; 2. Arthur Ribeiro, Ayer Shirley, 35.76; 3. Noah Mulligan, Norwell, 35.85.

600m — 1. Jack Stahl, Bromfield, 1:22.86; 2. Cole New, Ayer Shirley, 1:24.31; 3. Connor Stach, Parker Charter, 1:24.73.

1000m — 1. Bona Bradshaw, Littleton, 2:34.33; 2. Carsen Valenta, Weston, 2:34.98; 3. Ben Tavares, Weston, 2:39.18.

Mile — 1. Bona Bradshaw, Littleton, 4:31.15; 2. Timothy Rank, Littleton, 4:34.65; 3. Thomas Corbett, Norwell, 4:36.18.

Advertisement

2-mile — 1. Henry Jacobsen, Parker Charter, 9:41.57; 2. Ben Rich, Hamilton-Wenham, 9:51.1; 3. Bona Bradshaw, Littleton, 9:56.35.

High jump — 1. Camren Allain, Carver, 6 feet 8 inches; 2. Chay Mojallali, Mohawk Trail, 6-2; 3. Kenly Laime, West Bridgewater, 6-0.

Long jump — 1. Maddox Bo, Seekonk, 21 feet 3.75 inches; 2. Cam Caso, Uxbridge, 20-9.25; 3. Chris Oman, East Bridgewater, 20-8.25.

Shot put — 1. Aiden Donovan, Amesbury, 50 feet 9.5 inches; 2. Caleb Leopoldo, Swampscott, 46-11; 3. Ray Beardmore, Lunenburg, 46-4.

4 x 200 — 1. Ayer Shirley, 1:32.62; 2. Amesbury, 1:34.24; 3. Littleton, 1:34.5.

4 x 400 — 1. Ayer Shirley, 3:28.42; 2. Norwell, 3:29.28; 3. Weston, 3:32.01.

4 x 800 — 1. Oakmont, 9:02.75; 2. Hopedale, 9:05.71; 3. Gardner, 9:07.56.

Team results — 1. Littleton, 56; 2. Ayer Shirley, 46; 3. Norwell, 35; 3. Weston, 35; 5. Amesbury, 33.

GIRLS

300m — 1. Breanna Braham, Dennis-Yarmouth, 40.08; 2. Giuliana Ligor, North Reading, 40.11; 3. Carli Stanford, Lunenburg, 41.82.

600m — 1. Giuliana Ligor, North Reading, 1:35.41; 2. Sloane Hinton, Weston, 1:37.86; 3. Leah Deane, Narragansett, 1:40.21.

1000m — 1. Avery Murphy, Murdock, 3:05.96; 2. Annabella Lamoreaux, Sutton, 3:06.77; 3. Susan Wisniewski, Pentucket, 3:06.82.

Mile — 1. Kaylie Dalgar, Pentucket, 5:06.13; 2. Avery Murphy, Murdock, 5:16.37; 3. Sylvia Smith, Maynard, 5:29.22.

2-mile — 1. Rosie Bradley, Bromfield, 11:29.54; 2. Ella Dunbury, West Bridgewater, 11:41.83; 3. Lauren Long, Lunenburg, 11:53.47.

High jump — 1. Averie Denelle, Tri-County, 5 feet 4 inches.

Advertisement

4 x 200 — 1. Weston, 1:46.87; 2. Medway, 1:48.22; 3. Ayer Shirley, 1:49.48.

4 x 400 — 1. Weston, 4:05.1; 2. Littleton, 4:15.17; 3. Sutton, 4:15.29.

4 x 800 — 1. Hampshire, 11:14.72; 2. South Hadley, 11:19.38; 3. Parker Charter, 11:21.39.

Team results — 1. North Reading, 47.5; 2. Lunenburg, 40; 3. Weston, 36; 4. Norwell, 31; 5. Pentucket, 29.

Eli Cloutier can be reached at eli.cloutier@globe.com. Follow him @iamelicloutier.