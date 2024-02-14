Newton South boys, Mount Greylock girls reign at MIAA Nordic championships

Last year, Newton South suffered a seven-point loss to state power Mount Greylock and watched as the Mounties celebrated their third straight boys’ title.

WOODFORD, Vt. — The Newton South boys had been thinking about this one for a calendar year. Lincoln-Sudbury’s Alexandria Taylor, though, admitted she only started thinking about the MIAA Nordic State Championships earlier this week.

“We knew a lot about Mount Greylock,” said Newton South coach Jeff Riklin. “Our kids lost to them last year, and at the end of that race they said, ‘Riklin, we’re going to win this damn thing next year.’

“And it was their motivation, their dedication, their teamwork and their training that carried them forth.”

The Lions edged Greylock on Wednesday, 22-28, behind an individual victory for Liam Sakakeeny.

Sakakeeny finished the 6.9-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 49 seconds, holding off two-time state champion Quinn McDermott of Greylock by 10 seconds. The two raced in the second wave, starting 2 minutes after the first racers hit the course. In that first wave, Newton South’s Ian Brenner similarly found himself matched up with a Mountie. Greylock’s Ollie Swabey jumped out to an early lead, but Brenner stayed within range.

“I kind of fell a little behind a couple of guys, but started picking my way through till I was behind Ollie,” said Brenner. “He’d been skiing fantastic all season. We go into the woods . . . and I could see him getting closer and closer. Started thinking maybe I could catch him. At some point, just ‘on your right,’ I got him, then one more hill to the finish.

“Genuinely, I have never been more terrified of being caught in my entire life.”

Brenner wound up beating Swabey by a mere second for fourth place. Arlington’s Mori Finlayson-Johnecheck was third.

“They knew who the top skiers were,” said Riklin. “Those two from Greylock. We were confident we could beat their No. 2 guy, and then it was a crapshoot on whether we could beat their No. 1. Beat both of them today.

“The boys were psyched, prepared, committed and ready to kick butt.”

Even then it was a razor-thin margin for Newton South, but both Dashiell Martin and Levin Brenner wedged themselves into eighth and ninth place, respectively. That pushed down Greylock’s third and fourth scorers, Jude Bakija and Declan Rogers, into 10th and 11th, respectively, and Newton South had its first ever Nordic state crown.

Riklin also credited fellow coach Shayna Fidler and wax tech Craig Keller with the victory.

Lincoln-Sudbury's Alexandria Taylor (21:47) won the girls' race at Prospect Mountain by 53 seconds over Brookline's Hannah Petersen (22:40). Mike Walsh

On the girls side, Mount Greylock did get the job done and earn its first banner since 2019, holding off fellow western Massachusetts rival Amherst 70-75.

Individually, though, a sophomore first-timer from Lincoln-Sudbury dominated.

Alexandria Taylor missed the event last year due to an illness, but managed to take Wednesday’s stage in stride.

“Pretty normal race day,” Taylor said. “I make pancakes with my mom every race day, and I brought a bunch of pasta. Got on the bus and I just blacked out for three hours, I can sleep anywhere.”

MIAA Nordic Championship

at Prospect Mountain

BOYS

7k freestyle — 1. Liam Sakakeeny, Newton South, 18:49; 2. Quinn McDermott, Mt. Greylock, 18:59; 3. Mori Finlayson-Johnecheck, Arlington, 19:17; 4. Ian Brenner, Newton South, 19:23; 5. Ollie Swabey, Mt. Greylock, 19:24; 6. Adam Synnestvedt, Concord-Carlisle, 19:30; 7. Fritz Sanders, Wahconah, 19:32; 8. Dashiell Martin, Newton South, 19:49; 9. Levin Brenner, Newton South, 19:54; 10. Jude Bakjia, Mt. Greylock, 19:55.

Team results — 1. Newton South, 22; 2. Mt. Greylock, 28; 3. Wellesley, 76; 4. Wahconah, 91; 5. Concord-Carlisle, 104; 6. Arlington, 147; 7. Weston, 152; 8. Mohawk Trail, 154; 9. Lenox, 155; 10. Wayland, 165.

GIRLS

7k freestyle — 1. Alexandria Taylor, Lincoln-Sudbury, 21:47; 2. Hannah Petersen, Brookline, 22:40; 3. Sarah Kirincich, Concord-Carlisle, 22:43; 4. Polina Kontorovich, Newton South, 23:22; 5. Lauren Miller, Mt. Greylock, 23:38; 5. Katie Pohlig, Concord-Carlisle, 23:38; 7. Annie Miller, Mt. Greylock, 23:58; 8. Vienna Mahar, Wahconah, 24:06; 9. Amy McCormack, Wayland, 24:38; 10. Rachael Strock, Brookline, 25:12.

Team results — 1. Mt. Greylock, 70; 2. Amherst-Pelham, 75; 3. Dover-Sherborn, 107; 4. Newton South, 112; 5. Lincoln-Sudbury, 116; 6. Wellesley, 119; 7. Acton-Boxborough, 133; 7. Winchester, 133; 9. Lenox, 144; 10. Weston, 152.