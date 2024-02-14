fb-pixelNatalie Spooner hat trick powers PWHL Toronto past Boston - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
PWHL | TORONTO 5, BOSTON 3

Natalie Spooner hat trick powers PWHL Toronto past Boston

By Jon Couture Globe correspondent,Updated February 14, 2024, 1 hour ago
Toronto forward Natalie Spooner, shown earlier this month, piled on the goals Wednesday night at Tsongas Center.Christopher Katsarov/Associated Press

Natalie Spooner scored a hat trick, giving her 10 goals in PWHL Toronto’s first 10 games, and the visitors beat PWHL Boston, 5-3, on Wednesday night at Lowell’s Tsongas Center.

Boston nearly doubled up Toronto in shots, finishing with a 35-18 edge, but went 0 for 5 on the power play and didn’t get on the board until the third period. By that point, Toronto held a 3-0 lead on a first-period tally by Sarah Nurse and two in the second from Spooner, whose three goals were all scored tight from the slot.

The two sides traded three goals in a span of 2:21 early in the third period, with Jamie Lee Rattray and Hannah Brandt getting Boston within 4-2 — the latter scoring shorthanded. They could get no closer, however, and three-time Olympian Spooner finished her trio with an empty-netter at 17:32. (Boston’s Taylor Girard capped the scoring a minute later.)

Spooner’s 10 goals are four more than any other player in the league; Girard and Loren Gabel lead Boston with three each.

Halfway through a six-game run at Tsongas, Boston (2-2-1-3) hosts New York at 4 p.m. on Saturday.


