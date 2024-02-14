Natalie Spooner hat trick powers PWHL Toronto past Boston

Natalie Spooner scored a hat trick, giving her 10 goals in PWHL Toronto’s first 10 games, and the visitors beat PWHL Boston, 5-3, on Wednesday night at Lowell’s Tsongas Center.

Boston nearly doubled up Toronto in shots, finishing with a 35-18 edge, but went 0 for 5 on the power play and didn’t get on the board until the third period. By that point, Toronto held a 3-0 lead on a first-period tally by Sarah Nurse and two in the second from Spooner, whose three goals were all scored tight from the slot.

The two sides traded three goals in a span of 2:21 early in the third period, with Jamie Lee Rattray and Hannah Brandt getting Boston within 4-2 — the latter scoring shorthanded. They could get no closer, however, and three-time Olympian Spooner finished her trio with an empty-netter at 17:32. (Boston’s Taylor Girard capped the scoring a minute later.)