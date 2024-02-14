Nets at Celtics: Brooklyn comes to Boston in second half of home-and-home

The home-and-home shifts to TD Garden on Wednesday night as the Celtics look to complete the season-sweep of the Nets.

Tatum, who will start the All-Star Game on Sunday, was not alone. Jrue Holiday scored 14 points and dished out a season-high 12 assists. Al Horford (16 points) was perfect from the field.

Powered by a 72-point first half and Jayson Tatum’s 41-point double-double, the Celtics cruised to their fifth straight victory Tuesday night at the Barclays Center.

Kristaps Porzingis (back) did not play Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Here’s your preview.

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Advertisement

Line: Boston -12.5. O/U: 226.5.

NETS

Season record: 21-31. vs. spread: 24-26, 2 pushes. Over/under: 24-28

Last 10 games: 4-6. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 3-7

CELTICS

Season record: 41-12. vs. spread: 24-27, 2 pushes. Over/under: 26-27

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-6

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Brooklyn 113.9, Boston 120.4

Points allowed per game: Brooklyn 115.2, Boston 111.0

Field goal percentage: Brooklyn .461, Boston .479

Opponent field goal percentage: Brooklyn .468, Boston .449

3-point percentage: Brooklyn .368, Boston .378

Opponent 3-point percentage: Brooklyn .380, Boston .349

Stat of the day: Boston is 6-2 in the second leg of a back-to-back this season, but one of its two losses was a 135-102 drubbing at the hands of the Bucks on January 11.

Notes: Tatum tied his career high by scoring 31 points in the first half to help beat the Nets on Tuesday. It was also his third 40-point performance of the season. “I think that’s part of his growth as a player is that he understands he has to be great for us every night, but it looks different every night,” coach Joe Mazzulla said. “The first half was true individual greatness, and I thought the way he manipulated the defense in the second half is another sign of greatness.” ... Jaylen Brown added 19 points for the Celtics, who have won nine of their last 10 meetings with the Nets — 13 of 14 if postseason play is included. ... Mikal Bridges scored 27 points and Cam Thomas had 26 for the Nets, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Advertisement

Sam Robb O'Hagan can be reached at sam.robbohagan@globe.com. Follow him on X @samrobbohagan and on Instagram @samrobbohagan.