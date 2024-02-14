Divide between offense and defense in Patriots locker room was brewing, cornerback Jonathan Jones says

“Being in the building with him the last few years and seeing the work he puts in as a coach,” Jones said. “I know he worked hard for this and it’s something that he spoke into fruition that he wanted to make happen.”

▪ Add cornerback Jonathan Jones to the list of players excited to see Jerod Mayo’s promotion to head coach.

LAS VEGAS — Recapping some conversations with Patriots and other folks who were in Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl . . .

Jones found out via social media that coach Bill Belichick would not be returning, putting an end to what he called a “shadow” hanging over the season.

Advertisement

“We could feel as players that things were going to be different,” Jones said. “A fresh change was needed. I think after these last few years, the expectations in New England, and what the fans expect and what the players expect, we haven’t lived up to that. That brings out a lot of frustration in guys and a lot of different traits that guys show.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

According to Jones, tension between the offense and defense began to build. New England’s offensive production ranked at the bottom of the league, yet the defense managed to keep the Patriots competitive.

“I think the division was something you could see was starting to happen,” Jones said. “Something you never want to happen is offense versus defense, where the defense is like, ‘Well, we’re doing our job,’ because, one, that still doesn’t win us games and two, that doesn’t help the locker room.”

As the Patriots navigate this transition period, Jones stressed the importance of the locker room staying together and chasing a collective goal. He specifically highlighted Mayo’s leadership ability — “when he speaks, guys listen” — as a trait that will prove to be valuable.

Advertisement

Cornerback Jonathan Jones (middle) said the Patriots defense resented the offense for not taking advantage of low-scoring game. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The 30-year-old Jones is one of the few remaining players on the roster who won at least one Super Bowl ring with the Patriots, so he also emphasized the need for veteran leaders to serve as conduits for Mayo’s messaging.

“I think that’s going to be key is the guys who are speaking up in the locker room, they have to be an extension of him and his vision and his goals,” Jones said. “We need to be a reflection of coach Mayo and what he sees and how he wants to run the team.”

▪ The Patriots could use another boundary cornerback to play opposite 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez, and their solution could very well be an in-house candidate.

Alex Austin, who the team signed in November, is hoping to compete for a starting job. The 22-year-old earned significant playing time at the end of the season, needing to fill the void left by Jack Jones (release) and J.C. Jackson (reserve/non-football injury list). He closed the year on a high note after getting more comfortable in the system and gaining confidence.

The fact that the Patriots have retained the bulk of their defensive coaching staff bodes well for Austin’s future.

“I’m just coming in ready to be better than I was last year,” Austin said. “I’m coming into camp hungry, humble, and just ready to work and prove myself. I feel like I left a lot out there. My season didn’t really get going until the end, when I came to New England.”

Advertisement

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (right) was off to a strong start last year before being lost for the season. Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press

Gonzalez expressed some intrigue, commenting, “Bout to get serious,” on Austin’s latest Instagram post.

Buffalo drafted Austin in the seventh round last year, before waiving him on cutdown day. Houston signed Austin off waivers, before releasing him in November. Although the rocky start immediately hardened Austin to the realities of the NFL, he believes it also benefited him because of the exposure to multiple offensive schemes and defensive playbooks.

Austin views his draft status (252nd overall) as a source of motivation.

“It’s personal to me,” he said. “Because I know there’s not 25 other DBs that are better than me in that draft. The stats and the play proved it. That’s something I for sure keep heavy on me. I like to keep a chip on my shoulder.”

▪ Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher’s biggest piece of advice for Mayo is simple: “Be Jerod.” Cowher — who succeeded Chuck Noll, Pittsburgh’s coach of 23 years at the time — understands the feeling of having to follow a legend.

“He’s got to be himself,” Cowher said. “That’s the biggest advice I can give him. You have to be yourself. Because ultimately players see through that. He was a player. That gives him instant credibility when he walks into a room.

Bill Cowher, who replaced Chuck Noll in Pittsburgh, had succinct advice for Patriots coach Jerod Mayo. Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

“When you stand up in front of the room, you know what’s expected from them, the pressures they go through, inside the building and when they leave the building. Jerod’s been there. He’s dealt with high expectations. He understands the pressures because he’s also sat in that seat. He’s not going to ask them to do anything he wouldn’t do himself.”

Advertisement

Former Patriots assistants who have recently gone on to become head coaches have struggled, with stories emerging about Matt Patricia, Josh McDaniels, and Joe Judge attempting to conduct themselves à la Belichick.

Mayo made it clear in his introductory press conference that he plans to operate differently, while still gleaning important lessons on how to game plan and manage success from Belichick. One area that Cowher believes Mayo will have to learn to navigate is the media.

“Early in my career, I was probably too short with the media,” Cowher said. “I understood it more as I got older. You know what, you guys are a great resource that I can use to send a message to my team. The more you do something, the more comfortable you become, and the better you become.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.