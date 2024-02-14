Patriots were strong at safety — but can they keep it that way?

Jabrill Peppers was a throwback straight out of the Rodney Harrison/Lawyer Milloy mold. Kyle Dugger was fundamentally an extra linebacker, running with tight ends in the passing game and providing support against the run. Veterans Jalen Mills and Adrian Phillips provided support, with Mills jumping mostly to safety after spending time at cornerback in previous seasons.

Turns out, they did very well.

At the start of the 2023 season, the overriding question about the Patriots’ safeties was simple: How would they adjust to life without Devin McCourty?

Dugger wasn’t able to replicate his astounding 2023 season (when he finished tied for third on the team in touchdowns with three), but as unstable as things were at cornerback, the safeties brought a measure of security for the back end of the pass defense.

There are immediate contractual issues for this group. Dugger is poised to hit free agency, and Peppers and Phillips are entering the final year of their deals. After what he showed last season, Peppers proved himself more than worthy of an extension. If Dugger doesn’t re-sign, they’ll likely be in the market for a bigger safety to replace him.

Re-sign Dugger? Add a veteran free agent? Find a Day 2 or Day 3 developmental pick with an eye toward 2025? All questions worth asking at a position the Patriots likely feel pretty good about in the moment, but will need to address sooner rather than later.

Currently on the roster: Jalen Mills (26 solo tackles), Jabrill Peppers (52 solo tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed), Adrian Phillips (10 solo tackles), Kyle Dugger (71 solo tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed), Joshuah Bledsoe, Breon Borders (practice squad), William Hooper (practice squad).

Notable free agents (pending franchise tag assignments)

Provided he isn’t tagged, Antoine Winfield Jr. is at the top of this class. His versatility as a box or free safety, durability (he’s never played less than 88 percent of the regular-season snaps the last four years), and championship pedigree suggest the 25-year-old will get the biggest payday of any safety on the market. Baltimore’s Geno Stone was second in the league in picks last season with seven.

Tier One: Dugger, Antoine Winfield Jr. (six sacks, six forced fumbles, 12 passes defensed, three interceptions, 76 solo tackles), Geno Stone (44 solo tackles, seven interceptions, nine passes defensed), Xavier McKinney (78 solo tackles, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed).

Tier Two: Kamren Curl (74 solo tackles, five passes defensed), Julian Blackmon (65 solo tackles, eight passes defensed, four interceptions), Jordan Fuller (61 solo tackles, three interceptions, eight passes defensed).

Tier Three: Jordan Whitehead (65 solo tackles, nine passes defensed, four interceptions), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (16 tackles, three passes defensed in three games), Deshon Elliott (53 solo tackles, seven passes defensed, one interception).

Draft possibilities

If you’re looking for a ballhawk, Kamren Kinchens of Miami is your guy, with 11 interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his last two seasons. Georgia also has an impressive pair of safeties in Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith. But this isn’t considered a draft class with a ton of high-end talent at safety.

Day One: Kamren Kinchens (Miami), Javon Bullard (Georgia).

Day Two: Tyler Nubin (Minnesota), Caleb Bullock (USC), Cole Bishop (Utah), Demani Richardson (Texas A&M).

Day Three: Tykee Smith (Georgia), Jaden Hicks (Washington State).

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.