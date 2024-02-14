PWHL Boston’s trade of potential star Sophie Jaques was surprising. Let’s break it down.

Some women’s hockey observers on Sunday wondered what Boston was thinking, trading potential star Sophie Jaques to Minnesota for a solid veteran forward ( Susanna Tapani ) and a depth defender ( Abby Cook ). It seemed like Boston was giving up on Jaques, whom it drafted 10th overall in September. Surely the team would regret trading the Ohio State product, who last year became the second defender ever to win the Patty Kazmaier Award (top collegiate player).

The first trade in PWHL history was a stunner, and not just because the news dropped while most of North America was climbing mountains of Super Bowl nachos.

But the trade stands as a lesson that developing talent can be a challenge in the PWHL, which has no true feeder system and plays a 24-game schedule. Boston, in need of scoring depth, didn’t want to wait for Jaques to blossom.

Breaking down the trade from all angles:

▪ Tapani should boost Boston’s offense. Several veteran forwards have started slowly, including Hannah Brandt and Hilary Knight (both 1-1–2 in seven games). At 34, Knight remains an international standout (she led Team USA with 2-4—6 in the seven-game US-Canada Rivalry Series) but she has not been a play-driver for Boston.

“We’re still high on her,” general manager Danielle Marmer said. “She’s one of the best goal-scorers in the world. It’s taken her a little while for her to get a feel in our league.”

Enter Tapani, 30, who put up 2-3—5 in nine games for Minnesota. A driving force for Finland on the world stage, she is a high-IQ playmaker with an accurate shot. She’ll start as a second-line center and work the left flank on the power play.

“Obviously everything is new,” said Tapani, who arrived here late Monday and practiced Tuesday with left wing Jamie Lee Rattray and right wing Sophie Shirley. “But everyone seems so nice.”

“Our depth on D allowed us to make a move to help our top six up front,” Marmer said. “If we were producing up front like I thought we would be, we’d have no need to make a move.”

▪ Cook does more than fill a roster spot. Boston felt good enough about its defense, which has seen Boston University alum Kaleigh Fratkin elbow her way into a top-four role and Minnesota castoff Sidney Morin run the second-unit power play, to make this deal. Cook adds more depth.

At 5 feet 10 inches, the right-shot defender brings length that Boston lacks beyond do-it-all star Megan Keller. In a league filled with offensive-minded defenders, Cook uses her stick and reach to shut down plays, and jumps into the play when warranted.

“I don’t think she’s playing her best hockey yet,” Marmer said. “She’s young and we can help her.”

Cook, who set the points mark for a defender at BU (99 in 147 games), played in Sweden after graduating in 2020. She spent part of a season with the Boston Pride (2021-22) and played for Ladies Team Lugano in Switzerland last year. She had one goal in nine games this year with Minnesota, which handed her a one-year deal after a camp tryout.

▪ Minnesota’s blue line lacks offensive punch, so Jaques should have ample opportunity. She went scoreless and minus-4 in seven games with Boston and fell down the lineup.

“It’s not in Sophie’s identity to be a depth player,” Marmer said. “She’s going to be at her best running a power play, with the team designing faceoff plays for her, playing top minutes.”

Minnesota may not hand Jaques those keys immediately, but she could mesh well with gifted attackers like Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise at even strength.

▪ When the NHL game became too fast for him, the Bruins sent another ex-Ohio State defender, Mason Lohrei, to AHL Providence. There, the top prospect could log the heavy minutes necessary to shape his pro habits. PWHL Boston had no such option with Jaques.

Teams have three reserve spots for practice players, but there is no minor-league system. The closest thing to a development league is the top league in Sweden, but it is not a true feeder system for the PWHL.

Precautionary measure

Boston netminder Aerin Frankel did not dress for the final game of the US-Canada series last weekend. Marmer termed it a precautionary move and noted that Frankel, while battling some soreness, is cleared to play … A league source said that PWHL expansion, an oft-discussed subject among fans, is not likely to happen next season … Minnesota moved its Feb. 27 game to the University of Minnesota’s 3M Arena at Mariucci. As for Boston doing the same with a local college rink, “it’s not on the radar right now,” Marmer said. A league source said that a string of sellouts could shift that thinking, noting that Toronto was not scheduled to play at the Maple Leafs’ Scotiabank Arena until high demand at tiny Mattamy Athletic Centre caused Toronto to think bigger … The PWHL hopes by next season to roll out more stats for fans. In the first wave would be time on ice, blocked shots, and yes, hits. No surprise that Boston’s current time-on-ice leader is Keller, whose 23:45 ranks seventh in the league and is not stressing her.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com.