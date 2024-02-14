PWHL announces partnership with Women’s Sports Network

The Professional Women’s Hockey League has its first national media partner in the United States.
The league announced Wednesday that it will partner with the Women’s Sports Network for live game coverage throughout the remainder of the regular season and postseason. Boston will take on Toronto in the PWHL game broadcast on WSN, which is set to take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday’s game also will be broadcast on NESN, as originally scheduled.
WSN was founded in 2022 and is a free, ad-supported, 24/7 streaming platform dedicated to coverage of women’s sports. According to the PWHL, the network is the No. 1 women’s sports brand by monthly views on YouTube.
Other WSN partner leagues include the LPGA, NWSL, USGA, Big East Conference, US Ski & Snowboard Association, and World Surf League. The network’s content is available on streaming services including Sling, Roku, FuboTV, and Freevee.
“The PWHL is young and vibrant, and our games feature world-class athletes with compelling stories to share. We know WSN will tell those stories exceptionally well,” PWHL senior VP of business operations Amy Scheer said in a release. “This partnership will connect PWHL games and content with the ever-growing audience on WSN’s platforms, creating a true destination for outstanding coverage of our sport and our league.”
