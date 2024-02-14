Lucas Giolito’s first Red Sox camp starts with a great deal of optimism for free agent addition

Giolito partook in daily conversations via Zoom with new pitching coach Andrew Bailey after signing as a free agent in late December . Those conversations are part of the reason the righthander is confident he can return to prominence.

The former All-Star is coming off two disappointing seasons where he registered a combined 4.89 ERA over 63 starts. He conceded 65 homers between 2022 and ‘23 — 41 last year alone— the second most in the majors behind Lance Lynn .

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lucas Giolito arrived at camp especially optimistic about the start to his tenure with the Red Sox. While Wednesday marked the first official workout for pitchers and catchers, for Giolito it also marked the start to what he hopes will be a return to success.

“I feel like this is a place where I can really retool,” Giolito said. “Get better at the things that I know I’m good at. The things that I had been kind of slacking in the last couple of seasons, so I’m very excited to be here.”

Giolito preferred to keep the specific tweaks he made somewhat private. Generally speaking, he said Bailey and the Sox staff put together side-by-side video from when he was at his peak to his nosedive the last two seasons. The club dissected his mechanics, too, and organized drills that could possibly remedy some of his issues.

The manner in which Giolito attacks hitters was another point of emphasis.

“Obviously, there’s some arsenal things we need to solve for,” Bailey said. “The fastball damage has been noted. We’re taking a look at the [shape of the pitch]. In general, helping him be in the right place at the right time [with his delivery]. There’s an input/output component to it. So if we solve for the delivery that affects the way the ball travels. So, he’s done a really good job of getting the deception back into his delivery.”

New pitching coach Andrew Bailey (53) took charge of the Red Sox staff on the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Last season, hitters slugged .546 against Giolito’s fastball. He allowed 19 homers on the pitch.

The 29-year-old is in the first year of a two-year deal. He will likely be an anchor to the rotation as one of the older and more accomplished pitchers.

“I still want to have that kind of youthful nature and heart,” he said. “[I want to] have fun with these guys but also be there for whatever guidance or support they need.”

Pivetta seeks consistency

Nick Pivetta came into camp last year fighting for a rotation spot — a competition the righthander won. He then lost his starter’s role before returning to the rotation from the bullpen toward the end of the season.

This year, without question, Pivetta will be in the rotation aiming to build on his successful end to last season, which included pounding the strike zone more often and implementing a sweeper.

“I think the biggest thing is just consistency,” Pivetta said. “It’s honing in on my mechanics, making sure I’m hitting with all my pitches, making sure my philosophy is where it needs to be.”

The Sox need help in the rotation and Pivetta has never been a consistent performer as a starter over the long haul.

The pitching market, along with the general market, has been slow this winter. A free agent starter such as Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery would help the Sox. However, the organization’s reluctance to spend has made it a less desirable destination.

“It’s kind of interesting still seeing Montgomery and Snell up there,” Pivetta said. “But I can’t speak on their behalf. They have their individual plans with their agent, Scott Boras. You have two extraordinary pitchers and they’re kind of holding out for what they believe they deserve. More power to them.”

Whitlock throws BP

Garrett Whitlock threw live batting practice at JetBlue Park. The righthander is one of seven starters vying for a rotation spot … Manager Alex Cora was not at the ballpark after coming down with a stomach bug … Bobby Dalbec, Jarren Duran, Trevor Story, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu are among the early position-player arrivals at camp.

