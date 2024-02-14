Rhamondre Stevenson’s wish for the 2024 season: ‘I want to be the featured back’

Throughout Stevenson’s first three seasons in New England, the Patriots more often than not alternated drives with their running backs. Last year, up until his season-ending ankle injury in Week 12 , Stevenson would get a drive, then Ezekiel Elliott would get a drive. The two would switch on and off. The same pattern happened in 2022 with Stevenson and Damien Harris.

“I want to be the featured back for the Patriots,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson typically would get the snaps on third down, but, barring injuries or other absences, the Patriots stuck to their script of close to an even split.

Advertisement

Headed into 2024, however, Stevenson plans on speaking to new coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt about modifying that approach.

“The guys I split with — Damien, Zeke — they would say the same thing,” Stevenson said. “The importance of being in the game and getting a hang of the game, just drive after drive — not one drive on, one drive off. You can’t get hot like that. All running backs know that. You can’t really get hot like that.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Stevenson echoed the sentiment of his teammates when discussing the opportunity to play for Mayo, citing his playing experience and leadership style as reasons to be optimistic.

“He has a connection with every person on the team, it seems like,” Stevenson said. “He knows what you’ve been through, your family, your upbringing, things like that. I think that builds camaraderie and chemistry, and just makes a player want to play for a coach even more. He’ll tell me to run through a wall, and I would do it for him.”

The Patriots have Stevenson and 2022 sixth-round pick Kevin Harris under contract for 2024, while Elliott is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The free agent pool runs deep this offseason, with names such as Saquon Barkely, Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard scheduled to hit the market.

Advertisement

The Patriots will bolster their running back room, whether they choose to do so via free agency or the draft. The 28-year-old Elliott has expressed interest in returning but also has spoken about his interest in pursuing a Super Bowl ring.

“I definitely don’t want to be just the only running back,” Stevenson said. “I definitely want Kevin to get in. I definitely want things to happen. But I kind of want to take the charge.”

Up until his season-ending ankle injury in Week 12 last season, Stevenson split time with Ezekiel Elliott. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Although a traditional third-down back is considered a need for the Patriots, Stevenson has embraced the role following James White’s retirement.

“I love playing all three downs,” Stevenson said. “Playing running back on third down is totally different from first and second down. It’s a totally different position. You have to pick up the blitz, run your route, keep the quarterback safe — there’s a lot that goes into it. But when you do it right, it’s like an accomplishment.”

Stevenson said he is feeling “great” two months after suffering his ankle injury against the Chargers. He still goes to physical therapy four or five times a week but said he would play tomorrow if the Patriots had a game.

Advertisement

The fact that this is Stevenson’s final season on his rookie deal increases its importance. NFL teams have diminished the value of running backs to the point that several high-profile players organized virtual meetings last offseason to discuss the financial state of the position.

Stevenson’s next contract is his best opportunity to earn a lucrative payday — and he’s hoping to do everything in his power to secure one.

“I try not to think about it, but it’s hard to not think about it,” Stevenson said. “I’ll keep my best foot forward and try to do whatever I can to get the biggest contract and get what I deserve. Be that guy that a GM, a coach, and anybody could trust to pay and be there for multiple years.”

Has the Patriots post-Belichick spin cycle begun? Share WATCH: NFL writer Ben Volin digs in on Robert Kraft's approach and who is really calling the shots in the Patriots front office now













Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.