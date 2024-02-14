Patriots to hire Tiquan Underwood as assistant receivers coach

The Patriots are hiring Tiquan Underwood as an assistant wide receivers coach, a league source confirmed Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Underwood has spent the last two seasons as the University of Pittsburgh’s pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach. He reunites with new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, his teammate of one season in 2011.

After his playing career, which included stints both in the NFL and CFL, Underwood started coaching in 2018 at the college level as a wide receivers coach at Lafayette in Pennsylvania. Brian Flores, head coach of the Miami Dolphins at the time, hired Underwood as an offensive quality control coach in 2019. A year later, Underwood returned to Rutgers, his alma mater, to join Greg Schiano’s staff as a wide receivers coach. He spent two seasons there before leaving for Pitt.