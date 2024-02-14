More to Trevor Story’s healthy outlook at Red Sox spring training than physical appearance

His shoulders are broader, his abs more defined. Unlike his first two seasons with the Red Sox, Story had a full offseason to get his body right , to eat right. He didn’t have to play catch-up because he was, and is, finally healthy.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Trevor Story’s physical appearance commands attention, as it is reminiscent of his days in Colorado when he was an All-Star shortstop.

Story speaks differently now. He moves differently around the clubhouse, a space he knows he must claim for the team to reach its peak capabilities.

“That’s something I’ve grown into a little bit,” Story said Wednesday morning in reference to becoming one of the main leaders of the Sox. “Leading by example has definitely been more of my way the last five years or so. You can be what you want to be, and I think that’s something that I want to embrace.”

What Story was won’t work with this group. Not when it is picked to finish last in the American League East for a third season in a row. Not a year removed from replacing franchise pillar Xander Bogaerts at shortstop being a topic. Not when Story is fully healthy on a roster full of youth and inexperience.

He has to be the guy.

“We don’t like to lose, and we’re tired of it,” Story said.

Xander Bogaerts handed the shortstop job off to Trevor Story when he signed with the Padres as a free agent after the 2022 season. Ronald Martinez/Getty

Story preached a culture shift this year, creating more healthy competition between teammates, not just competition. In previous springs, the Sox’ initial focus revolved around individual work. But manager Alex Cora noted at the end of last season that competition this spring would be stout. Players, from the outset, would be expected to compete. Cora’s message — that you can’t just turn off the competition switch, that it always needs to be on — was reinforced by Story to his teammates.

“I think just the way we go about the details in professional baseball, I think sometimes competition within the group is overlooked a little bit‚” Story said. “I think we’re really going to challenge each other. Sometimes you’re going to go out there and get exposed a little bit, but I think that’s part of it. It’s going to happen to me, it’s going to happen to everyone.”

That mentality is one Red Sox pitchers have adopted, too.

“Guys are competing for jobs,” starter Nick Pivetta said. “Guys are competing for everything, and every time even throughout the season, there’s so many different things that can happen. So you’re always in that competitive mind-set. You’re always in that competitive kind of situation.”

During the offseason in his home state of Texas, Story hosted a camp for a young group of Red Sox infielders, including first baseman Triston Casas and new second baseman Vaughn Grissom. On Wednesday, a similar scene unfolded on the back fields at Fenway South where a group of young infielders from all levels surrounded Story, who has always been one to arrival early to spring training, at shortstop during double play drills.

“I take a lot of pride in playing shortstop,” Story said. “To me, it’s a prideful position and you’re the leader of the infield. You set the tone out there. So that’s the attitude I’m coming in with. It starts with me.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.