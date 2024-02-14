Verne Lundquist wrapping up his broadcasting career with April’s Masters, his 40th on the call

Lundquist, whose career spans seven decades, has been slowly stepping away from his myriad responsibilities at the Tiffany Network, with the Masters his final assignment. He retired from college football after the 2016 season following a long run as the lead voice on CBS’s SEC broadcasts, college basketball prior to the 2018 men’s NCAA tournament, and the PGA Championship after the 2021 event. (Where he called a Phil Mickelson hole-out with his usual aplomb .)

Verne Lundquist’s 40th Masters broadcast on CBS will be his last, the network confirming Wednesday that the 83-year-old will step down from the tower at Augusta National’s 16th hole following this year’s first golf major.

Lundquist said in 2022 that he had an agreement with CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus that this 40th Masters would be the end of his run.

“Just because it will be time. I think that’s the plan,” Lundquist said, noting that McManus steered him toward dropping his college football work.

McManus, who turns 69 on Friday, announced in September that he also will retire from his role in April.

Lundquist called his first Masters in 1983, stationed on the 13th hole. His most famous call arguably came on the 17th in 1986, when his booming “maybe . . . yes, sir!” punctuated Jack Nicklaus’s birdie to help win a sixth green jacket. But it’s the watery par-3 16th to which Lundquist is indelibly attached, and where his call of Tiger Woods’s pause-on-the-lip, chip-in birdie from off the green struck the perfect notes.

“Here it comes . . . oh, my goodness,” Lundquist said, pausing before the ball fell in. “Oh, wow! In your life have you seen anything like that?”











