3 ex-policemen found guilty of destroying evidence in Seoul crowd crush

A Seoul district court sentenced Park Seong-min, who was a senior official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, to 18 months in prison. Kim Jin-ho, a former official at Yongsan Police Station, received a suspended one-year sentence. Kwak Young-seok, a former officer at Yongsan Police Station, was handed a four-month suspended sentence. Lawyers for the former officers could not be immediately reached for comment.

The officers were the first officials to be convicted of crimes related to the event, in which nearly 160 people were killed. They were found guilty of destroying evidence, including deleting an internal report that warned of the possibility of accidents during Halloween celebrations.

SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean court on Wednesday found three former police officers guilty of destroying evidence indicating that the police had been aware of the safety risks at Halloween festivities in Seoul before a deadly crowd crush that shocked the nation in 2022.

The court found that Park had ordered Kim and his subordinates to erase the documents out of concern that the records, if leaked by investigators or the media, would lead to the police being held criminally liable for the disaster.

On the night of Oct. 29, 2022, police stations in Seoul received dozens of calls from panicked witnesses who feared an impending crowd crush on the streets of Itaewon, a neighborhood known for its bars and clubs, where people were celebrating Halloween.

It took officers hours to reach the site after the initial calls, according to an initial investigation. By then, hundreds of people were squeezed into a narrow, sloping alleyway, crushing others.

The convictions stem from an investigation last year, led by the National Police Agency. Officials recommended that 23 people should be indicted in connection with the incident. After being dismissed from their posts and arrested in 2022, the three officers were among those that investigators blamed for causing the tragedy.

Last month, Kim Kwang-ho, the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, was indicted on a charge of contributing to the crush through negligence. He is the most senior official to face criminal charges. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $15,000.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.