A feared former general appears set to become Indonesia’s new leader

The candidate, Prabowo Subianto, had a commanding lead in the three-way race for president, with more than 58 percent of the vote, according to unofficial tallies that have a history of accurately predicting the final results. The two other presidential candidates said it was too early to declare a winner.

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s defense minister, a feared former general who was removed from the army after he was found responsible for the kidnapping of political dissidents, appeared to be on track to win the presidential election outright on Wednesday, casting doubts on the future of one of the world’s most vibrant democracies.

If the projections are confirmed, Indonesia — the world’s third-largest democracy — will be left contending with a president who has said that the country needs neither elections nor democracy, who was barred from entering the United States for two decades because of his human rights record, and who was long associated with Indonesia’s former dictator, Suharto.

The era of liberty that followed the ouster of Suharto, critics say, could now be under threat with Prabowo’s ascent to power.

On Wednesday night, supporters of Prabowo chanted his name as he gave his victory speech in the capital, Jakarta.

“This victory must be a victory for all the Indonesian people,” Prabowo said.

The election in Indonesia matters far beyond its borders. The world’s fourth-most-populous country, it is of growing strategic importance to both the United States and China. Indonesia is one of the world’s top producers of coal, palm oil, and nickel, and it sits atop the supply chains of many international companies. All of that means it will have a major bearing on the future of the climate change crisis, as well.

Prabowo has coveted the presidency for decades and has tried on different public personas to court voters. But what finally pushed him over the line was the implicit support of the popular outgoing president, Joko Widodo, whose son Gibran Rakabuming Raka is Prabowo’s running mate.

By co-opting Prabowo, critics say, Joko showed the lengths to which he was willing to go to maintain his influence on Indonesian politics after his second five-year term in office ends. Democratic norms in Indonesia have eroded during Joko’s time in power. He has stripped down the powers of an anticorruption agency, rammed through a contentious labor law, and, more recently, appeared to engineer the placement of Gibran on the ballot for vice president.

“In the past, Indonesia’s declining democracy has been closely related to the suppression of civil liberties, but with the deterioration in the quality of elections and intervention from those in power, I think we are now in a bad situation,” said Yoes C. Kenawas, a politics researcher at Atma Jaya Catholic University.

Such concerns have not filtered down to most Indonesians, who have largely prospered under Joko’s ambitious infrastructure and welfare projects. Surveys have consistently shown that they want someone to continue his legacy — and that is how Prabowo pitched himself in this election.

Indonesia is an important outlier in a region where the will of the people is often ignored. Even though democracy is widely considered to be imperfect here, many Indonesians have embraced it as a way of life. Elections in the last three decades have been considered free and fair, and voters say they do not want a return to the days of Suharto — Prabowo’s former boss and former father-in-law.

Polling stations across thousands of islands spread across three time zones were open for just six hours. Tens of millions of people voted, celebrating what is known in the country as “Pesta Demokrasi,” or Democracy Party. It can take weeks for authorities to declare official ballot counts, given the expanse of Indonesia. But results can be apparent hours after the polls close, thanks to so-called quick counts, in which independent polling companies tally ballots from a sampling of polling places nationwide.

For the past few months, surveys showed Prabowo was ahead of his opponents, Anies Baswedan, the former governor of Jakarta, and Ganjar Pranowo, the former governor of Central Java. The platforms of the three candidates did not differ significantly, experts said, but Prabowo’s strongman bona fides set him apart.

Following Suharto’s 1998 ouster, Prabowo was discharged from the Indonesian military after the armed forces found he was involved in the abduction and torture of prodemocracy activists. More than a dozen remain missing and are feared dead.

Joko played a crucial role in the rehabilitation of Prabowo, whom he named defense minister in 2019. Then last fall, Gibran, 36, joined forces with Prabowo, 72, who aggressively courted the massive youth vote — people younger than 40 accounted for more than half of all eligible voters — with a slick social media campaign that sought to rebrand him as a gemoy, or cuddly, grandfather.

“I want Jokowi’s program to continue,” said Albertus Andy, 49, a motorcycle taxi driver in Jakarta, speaking after he voted for Prabowo. “And since he cannot do three terms, then for his son to continue.”

Joko’s maneuvering rattled some of his supporters. Many could not understand why a man who benefited from direct democracy now has dynastic desires. Joko had been expected to support Ganjar, one of the other presidential hopefuls and the candidate from Joko’s party.

“For our friends in the US, it’s as if Obama suddenly decided to support Trump while still endorsing a Democrat program,” said Andi Widjajanto, who resigned as a strategist for Joko in October and began working for Ganjar.

In October, Joko’s brother-in-law cast the deciding vote in the Constitutional Court’s decision to lower the age of vice presidential candidates, allowing Gibran to join the race. An uproar followed, but Joko doubled down in recent weeks, saying that “a president is permitted to endorse candidates and take sides.” The message to many was unmistakable. By his side was Prabowo.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.