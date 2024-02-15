‘The Book of Mormon’ turns a page, sort of

But it has been dogged by criticism of the show’s treatment of race. After similar concerns were voiced by the cast, the “Mormon” script was revised so that the profile of the main Black character, Nabulungi — superbly played by the luminous Keke Nesbitt at Citizens Opera House — is enlarged.

A musical about young white Mormon missionaries attempting to convert the residents of a village in Uganda that is being menaced by a warlord, “The Book of Mormon” has been a monster hit since it premiered in 2011. It recently became the 12th-longest-running show in Broadway history, surpassing “Jersey Boys.”

Several years ago, as the theater industry reexamined its practices and assumptions as part of a wider “racial reckoning,” Black members of the cast in “The Book of Mormon” told the creative team that changes needed to be made.

For example, a sight gag in which Nabulungi tries to send texts with a typewriter — which never made sense, given her obvious intelligence — has been changed; she now uses an iPad. Also — spoiler alert! — it is now Nabulungi, rather than one of the white missionaries, who forcefully drives away the eyepatch-wearing warlord (Dewight Braxton Jr.) from her village. Nesbitt makes Nabulungi, the daughter of village leader Mafala Hatimbi (Lamont J. Whitaker), the moral center and conscience of “Mormon.”

In the touring production that has arrived in Boston for a brief (and sold-out) run that ends Sunday, “The Book of Mormon” still traffics in offensive cultural stereotypes in its depiction of the Ugandans.

Without excusing that, it has seemed pretty clear to me from the beginning that “Mormon”’s true satirical targets, the true butt of the jokes, are the missionaries, along with the brand of presumptuous do-gooder-ism — rising almost to a kind of colonialism — they represent.

The company of "The Book of Mormon." Julieta Cervantes

For example, there’s a scene in the touring production (it was present in the original 2011 Broadway production as well) where the clueless missionaries, attired in blindingly white short-sleeved shirts and tightly knotted neckties, blithely proclaim in song that “I Am Africa.” (”Just like Bono! I am Africa! I flew in here and became one with this land!”) as the Black villagers grit their teeth and look on in disbelief.

Then there’s the scene, in both the original and the touring production at the Opera House, when two Ugandan characters make clear that there is a performative element to the villagers’ behavior: Their seeming embrace of the ludicrous stories and doctrines propounded by missionary Elder Cunningham (Sam Nackman) is a put-on. They view his religious “teachings” as metaphorical, not literal.

Kim Exum, who is currently playing Nabulungi on Broadway, told The New York Times in 2021 that the revisions had the effect of “putting Uganda at the center, instead of the Mormon boys.”

About those boys: Director Jennifer Werner needs to tell Nackman to dial his performance back a little — make that a lot.

You wouldn’t think it possible for an actor to overplay a role as broadly written as Elder Cunningham, but Nackman does so, especially in Act One. Yes, the character is supposed to be a buffoon, but he’s not supposed to be gratingly unfunny, and Nackman’s over-the-top goofiness makes Elder Cunningham less plausible as a romantic interest for Nabulungi.

However, Sam McLellan doesn’t need to change a thing in his portrayal of the egotistical Elder Price, who is wholly convinced that God has singled him out for greatness. While remaining in a chiefly comic vein, McLellan manages to keep Elder Price mostly likable when he is riding high, and sympathetic when he receives an inevitable comeuppance.

Sam McLellan (left) and Dewight Braxton Jr. in "The Book of Mormon." Julieta Cervantes

A core strength of “Mormon” continues to be the killer songs written by Trey Parker, his “South Park” partner Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez (”Avenue Q,” “Frozen”). Among them are “Hello!”; “Turn It Off,” complete with a dazzlingly rapid costume change by the missionaries into pink vests; “I Believe”; “Spooky Mormon Hell Dream”; ”Man Up”; “Sal Tlay Ka Siti”; and one of the most rousing 11 o’clock numbers imaginable, “Tomorrow Is a Latter Day.”

A core weakness of the show continues to be the gratuitously ugly “jokes” about AIDS, assaults on babies, genital mutilation, and the death of a teenage girl from cancer (in the otherwise enjoyable “Turn It Off”).

The original 2011 Broadway production significantly boosted the careers of Andrew Rannells (Elder Price), Josh Gad (Elder Cunningham), and Nikki M. James (Nabulungi). Rannells and Gad recently teamed up again on Broadway for “Gutenberg! The Musical," and James is slated to play Ida B. Wells in the upcoming “Suffs," a musical about the battle for the right to vote waged by suffragists a century ago.

It’s doubtful any “Mormon” cast will ever rival that powerhouse trio.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner. Original direction by Casey Nicholaw and Parker. Original choreography by Nicholaw. Presented by Broadway in Boston. At Citizens Opera House. Through Feb. 18. BroadwayInBoston.com

