Author readings around Boston through Feb. 24

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY FEB. 19
- Camilla Nord (”The Balanced Brain: The Science of Mental Health”) will discuss her book virtually at 1 p.m. through Harvard Book Store. (Registration is required.)
- Poet Tatiana Johnson-Boria (”Nocturne in Joy”) will be in conversation with Melissa Lozada-Oliva at 7 p.m. at Connexion. (Registration is required, pay what you want.)
- Dr. Elizabeth Comen (”All in Her Head: The Truth and Lies Early Medicine Taught Us about Women’s Bodies and Why It Matters Today”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Registration is requested.)
- Kelly Link (”The Book of Love: A Novel”) will be in conversation with Paul Tremblay at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY FEB 20
- Melissa Rivero (”Flores and Miss Paula”) will be in conversation with Vanessa Lille at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- S.T. Gibson (”An Education in Malice”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Registration is requested, masks are required.)
- Raymond Arsenault (”John Lewis: In Search of the Beloved Community”) will be in conversation with Drew Gilpin Faust at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Sarah Tomlinson (”The Last Days of the Midnight Ramblers”) will be in conversation with Erin Eileen Almond at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books (Registration is requested, signed copies of the book will be available at the event.)
- Silas House (”Lark Ascending”) will discuss his book virtually at 7 p.m. through Titcomb’s Bookshop (Registration is required.)
- A.J. Finn (”End of Story”) will discuss his book and sign copies at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. (Tickets are $31.88 and include a copy of the book.)
WEDNESDAY FEB. 21
- Leslie Jamison (”Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story”) will be in conversation with Claire Messud at 6 p.m. at The Brattle Theatre. (Tickets start at $12.)
- Mako Yoshikawa (”Secrets of the Sun: A Memoir”) will be in conversation with Julia Glass at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Ian Dreiblatt, Jennifer Nelson and Jon Woodward will read from their collections at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (Registration is required.)
- Laurence Ralph (”Sito: An American Teenager and the City that Failed Him”) will be in conversation with Ibram X. Kendi at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Melissa Albert (”The Bad Ones”) will be in conversation with Sara Farizan and Rebecca Kim Wells at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition. (Registration is requested, signed copies of the book will be available at the event.)
- Tori Bovalino (”My Throat An Open Grave”) will discuss her new book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. (Tickets are $5.)
THURSDAY FEB. 22
- Dr. Juliet Hooker (”Black Grief/White Grievance: The Politics of Loss”) will be in conversation with Tommie Shelby at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenæum. (In-person tickets are $10 and virtual tickets are $5; free for members.)
- Poet January Gill O’Neil (”Glitter Road”) will read at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books. (Registration is required.)
- William R. Pace and Ingrid Stobbe (”The Filmmaker’s Guide to Creatively Embracing Limitation”) will discuss their book at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Jamaica Plain Branch.
- Edwin Hill (”Who to Believe”) will be in conversation with Bracken MacLeod at 7 p.m. at Brookline Boooksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Pashtana Durrani (”Last to Eat, Last to Learn: My Life in Afghanistan Fighting to Educate Women”) will be in conversation with Layli Maparyan at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Virginia Pye (”The Literary Undoing of Victoria Swann”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library in Sandwich. (Registration is required.)
- Casey Sherman (”A Murder in Hollywood: The Untold Story of Tinseltown’s Most Shocking Crime”) will discuss his book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. (Tickets start at $5.)
- Meg Kissinger (”While You Were Out: An Intimate Family Portrait of Mental Illness in an Era of Silence”) will be in conversation with Paul Summergrad at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books in Wellesley. (Registration is requested.)
FRIDAY FEB. 23
- Linda Crotta Brennan (”The Selkie’s Daughter”) will discuss her book and sign copies at 3 p.m. at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. (Tickets start at $5.)
- Poets Aaron Caycedo-Kimura and Luisa Caycedo-Kimura will read from and discuss their work at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Tickets are $5.)
- John Oakes (”The Fast: The History, Science, Philosophy, and Promise of Doing Without”) will be in conversation with Luke O’Neil at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
SATURDAY FEB. 24
- Chantha Nguon (”Slow Noodles: A Cambodian Memoir of Love, Loss, and Family Recipes”) will be in conversation with Clara Kim and Kim Green virtually at 12 p.m. through Brookline Booksmith and lala books. (Registration is required.)