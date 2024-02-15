Can ‘Raymonda’ be redeemed in full? Boston Ballet premieres Mikko Nissinen’s remake.

The program pairs two contemporary works by choreographer Helen Pickett, including the world premiere of “2 B One,” with the world premiere of artistic director Mikko Nissinen’s adaptation of “Raymonda,” a classical gem that has fallen out of favor due to sexist themes and racial stereotypes in the storyline. Marius Petipas’s original three-act grand ballet, which premiered in 1898 at the Imperial Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, is chock full of gorgeous choreography and has spawned numerous versions over the decades. But more recently, companies tend to perform only select extracts with no narrative. Nissinen wanted to provide a full ballet experience for audiences as well as Boston Ballet’s dancers that highlights the work’s academic classicism and technical bravura yet incorporates new choreography, reimagining and streamlining the narrative for contemporary audiences. He created the new version along with Florence Clerc, a former star with the Paris Opera Ballet, and Alla Nikitina, a specialist in ballet character dances. Robert Perdziola is creating roughly 150 new costumes for the production as well as a new scenic design, with special lighting by Brandon Stirling Baker.

Boston Ballet has an ambitious goal for its upcoming “Winter Experience” Feb. 22-March 3 at the Citizens Bank Opera House. Artistic director Mikko Nissinen likens it to a cinematic double feature, with world premieres offering “two contrasting worlds” that showcase both the art form’s rich historical roots as well as its vibrant future.

Q. I know you’ve been thinking about “Raymonda” for more than a decade. How are you adapting to deal with the insulting stereotypes?

Advertisement

A. The [original] story is not appropriate for today, with its caricatures, the abduction of a woman. One character tries to impress Raymonda so he orders his slaves to dance for her. But I made the story very simple. It’s a coming of age of this young girl. In the first scene, she is celebrating her name day and excited to be with her fiancé. He’s called to the Crusades and leaves her a scarf. She has a dream, he returns, and they get married. Minimal changes, but the way it’s reimagined is very different. And there is an almost overwhelming amount of classical dancing, like this endless, incredible pearl necklace, with one more beautiful variation after another.

Advertisement

Q. So you had to adapt Glazunov’s score as well?

A. The music is incredible. Glazunov was one of the best orchestrators ever and everything is so beautiful, but it’s quite long. I worked with our music director Mischa Santora to make it shorter, condensed, so it really flows. It should feel like “Raymonda” but really fresh. It’s now an hour and twelve minutes long.

Mikko Nissinen and Emma Topalova rehearse "Raymonda." Brooke Trisolini, courtesy of Boston Ballet

Q. And you’ve updated the whole production as well?

A. It’s truly re-envisioned. The costumes are very classical but totally reimagined for today in a new way, a traditional cut but put together almost like modern art. I chose the environment as a white floor that rolls up to the back drop all the way to the ceiling, and all the costumes are going to pop.

Q. Big picture, the ballet world in general finally has started to address some of these troubling stereotypes in the classics, fueled in part by the group Final Bow for Yellowface, with its commitment to replacing “caricature with character.” You and other ballet luminaries around the world have signed the organization’s pledge toward inclusivity and eliminating outdated representations of Asians. Can you talk about why that’s so important, perhaps now more than ever?

Advertisement

A. You know, the time when some of these ballets were done people didn’t travel, they’d never been to China or seen a Chinese person. So all these [caricatures] were imaginary characters. Today, everybody travels around the world, we have internet, and we see how similar we are to each, and not “other” and strange. So we portray people with knowledge, not the total lack of it. Boston Ballet is doing that all across the repertoire, from “Nutcracker” to “Bayadere,” we have the DEI lens in everything we do.

Q. So how do you balance honoring the legacy and artistic vision in classical ballets like “Raymonda” and the “Nutcracker” with the need to keep ballet relevant?

A. For me the line is so clear. We have two options – either ballets like “Raymonda” stay alive or they sink to the bottom and we have one less production. This is a way to give ballet wings for the future.

Boston Ballet’s “Winter Experience”

Feb. 22-March 3 at the Citizens Bank Opera House, www.bostonballet.org

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.