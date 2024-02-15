Risk, survival, and the risks of survival in ‘Dixon, Descending,’ Karen Outen’s tale of summiting Mount Everest

The first two questions were answerable. (Yes and yes.). But why do people take wild and unnecessary risks — why do we do things like get into uncertified submarines for the chance to see the wreckage of the Titanic up close? That’s a little more complicated.

In June 2023, the world was transfixed by a submersible that imploded off the coast of Newfoundland. The Titan and its five passengers took up so much of our collective mental space, and news and social media filled up with the obvious questions: Would they be found? Were they dead? Why do people do things like this?

Take Mount Everest, highest peak on our planet — and a burial ground for over 200 people who have tried to ascend and descend her treacherous icefalls. One would think that humans would have learned their lesson, namely that an avoidable death is, well, avoidable. The easiest way to not die on Mount Everest is to not attempt to climb Mount Everest.

But Karen Outen’s debut novel, “Dixon, Descending” understands that for some people, the risk only increases the reward. When Nate Bryant suggests to his younger brother Dixon — both men still athletic and fit in their forties — that they should attempt to summit Everest, Dixon hesitates. But once the idea takes hold, it germinates into a relentless desire to change himself through the experience: Surely someone who has been to the top of the world will see it differently?

Dixon meditates on what climbing the mountain could do for him. He’s stuck in a pattern of saving other people — the boys at the school where he’s a psychologist as well as his immediate family, which includes his wilder older brother, Nate, a womanizer and entrepreneur, who is always moving on to the next thing and refusing commitment.

The mountain offers both brothers a chance at becoming a little more like the other. Nate wants some of Dixon’s steadfast nature as much as Dixon wants a taste of Nate’s freedom.

They are also both motivated by the possibility of becoming the first Black men to summit, a chance at the kind of immortality found in history books and online encyclopedias.

“Aren’t there enough ways for a Black man to die?” Dixon considers the question before he sets out, and then again in the aftermath of the tragedy that strikes his team on the descent. But Outen’s novel seems to argue that a tragedy of your own making is better than the alternative.

The boys at the school where Dixon works seem trapped in their fates. Even as Dixon does his best to care about them all equally, he knows that some have a better chance in life than others. For some people, making it out of middle school is as risky as climbing Everest.

“Dixon Descending” is well-researched. The reader is dropped into the world of ice axes and crampons, pee bottles and carabiners, feeling every lick of wind on the mountain. But the novel uses the climb itself as a framing device to explore not just what drives people to do such things, but also what the consequences are of surviving when others don’t.

Outen clearly loves her characters deeply, and writes Nate and Dixon’s compelling story with love, even when the two make baffling decisions. In Dixon’s world, we are all children, fighting ourselves and each other, especially in the face of fear.

For isn’t that what Mount Everest represents? She, mother mountain, who the Tibetans call Chomolungma — she is the impossible. To climb her is to achieve something, to both endure and overcome in the face of the harshest conditions known to man.

The British philosophers who first articulated feeling the sublime did so after climbing the Alps, the peaks inspiring a sense of inconceivable greatness and smallness. In the presence of the truly awesome, we cannot help but be reminded of our inconsequence, a sentiment echoed in Dixon’s encounters with Everest:

“Dixon had been stunned by how the mountain dominated the sky. He had sucked in a hard breath and stumbled backward, tripping over the uneven ground and landing on his butt. The mountain was so beyond his imagining, with terraces of slate and ice that spiraled up toward the summit, their broad, imposing presence like the arms of God.”

Chomolungma — like space, like the desert and volcanoes, like the deep ocean — will always call to a certain kind of person. Most of us will die ordinary deaths; but a few will be frozen for eternity in the pursuit of greatness. “Dixon, Descending” is the story of two brothers and their desire to find themselves on a mountain; but it’s also about loss and the trauma of survival — something people of color in this country know well.

Even now, there are people preparing themselves for Everest’s climbing season, which begins in March. Some of them are professional alpinists, but others will be newbies, “clients” of expedition companies, risking their lives for a chance at witnessing the sublime.

It is the top of the world, after all.

DIXON, DESCENDING

By Karen Outen

Dutton, 316 pp., $28

Adriana E. Ramírez is a writer based in Pittsburgh. She is the author of “Dead Boys: A Memoir.”