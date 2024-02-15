Ekene Ijeoma’s ‘Deconstructed Anthems’ puts an unsettling twist on a familiar tune

Ijeoma’s vision for what the silence in the piece represents is distinct, but he appreciates other interpretations, saying there are many injustices it could be tied to.

Ekene Ijeoma’s installation “Deconstructed Anthems: Massachusetts” features a piano programmed to play his arrangement of the national anthem, titled “A Star Splanged Banner: A Patriotic Song.” As the arrangement progresses, looping through the song 14 times, more and more notes drop out, representing the increase in US mass incarceration rates and how they disproportionately affect Black people.

At the Boston Center for the Arts, you can hear a version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” you’ve never heard before.

“Some people identify with mass incarceration, others identify with other issues that relate to America not being the dream that it is supposed to be,” he said. “People are being removed in all types of ways.”

Since December 2017, “Deconstructed Anthems” has appeared everywhere from Omaha, Neb., to Washington D.C. Though the rates of silence within the piece rely on national data from 1950-2017, Ijeoma, who splits his time between New York and Boston, localizes each arrangement.

“What is specific to each state that it’s performed in is how many times we repeat [the anthem] and the duration in which it’s deconstructed,” he said. “In Massachusetts, Black people are seven times more likely to be incarcerated than white people,” adding that for the sake of the project’s duration, he doubled that number to 14.

Artist Ekene Ijeoma pictured at the Cyclorama. Melissa Blackall

From 7-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, musicians will accompany the piece live. This group includes pianist James Francies who “duets” with the autonomous piano. As the arrangement progresses, the piano is programmed to hold more and more keys down, limiting Francies’s ability to play and creating the gaps of silence, until eventually all the keys are locked.

“He’s trying to play, and you can hear the struggle and no sound being made,” Ijeoma said. “He’s embodying the struggle of navigating the system.”

There are physical challenges to bringing an audio-focused work to the BCA’s Cyclorama, a building that’s stood since 1884. From its cavernous acoustics to the creaks that emit from the ceiling, it wouldn’t seem like the most ideal location for an installation like “Deconstructed Anthems.” But Ijeoma embraces the noise.

“I like it, it’s like the building is responding to the work,” he said. “It is about silence, but other things happen in silence.”

According to Randi Hopkins, director of visual arts at the BCA, the building’s size and shape also inspired the exhibition’s most striking visual component: a ring of sheet music taped to its curved walls detailing what the piano is playing.

“When Ekene first saw the space with nothing in here, he all of a sudden realized, ‘I want drawings on all the walls here,’” said Hopkins. “So we’ve hung over 800 compositions that are the score of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’”

Sheet music for "A Star Splanged Banner: A Patriotic Song." Over 800 sheets of composition currently line the walls of the Cyclorama Building. Melissa Blackall

Hopkins said when she first became aware of “Deconstructed Anthems,” she felt overwhelmed by the arrangement’s power.

“It is a very emotional experience, because it’s very deeply familiar and meaningful, but it’s also been made strange,” she said.

Ijeoma views the piece as a “social barometer,” using the completeness of the anthem to symbolize the state of American society. Though the piece has a brief run at the BCA, its message is one that has remained important since its debut.

“Every time it’s performed, it’s still relevant,” he said. “That’s both good and bad. If these things change and get better, then the anthem will start to sound like itself again. If it worsens, the anthem will get worse.”

“Deconstructed Anthems: Massachusetts” is free and open to the public at The Cyclorama at Boston Center for the Arts Feb. 15-Feb. 16 from 3-9 p.m. and Feb. 17 from 1-9 p.m. For more information, visit bostonarts.org





Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.