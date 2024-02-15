Enigma Chamber Opera offers musical guides on ‘how to survive the world’

Then, when live performances became possible again after theaters went dark during the first year of the pandemic, the company emerged with more Britten: the rarely staged “Curlew River,” a “parable for church performance” inspired by medieval mystery plays and Japanese noh drama. One year later, another parable: “The Prodigal Son.” Finally, the triptych of church parables completes this weekend on Feb. 16 and 17 with “The Burning Fiery Furnace,” performed at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Boston. So that people might have the opportunity to see the three parables as a set, the previous two productions will be available online until Feb. 21.

Enigma Chamber Opera wasn’t established with the intention of focusing on the music of Benjamin Britten. The company’s first production was quintessential Britten — “The Turn of the Screw” in January 2020 — but that was because founder and stage director Kirsten Z. Cairns had a vision for that particular opera. Plus, tenor Matthew DiBattista, a longtime friend of hers, had wanted to sing the role of the sinister Peter Quint ever since he sang the role of the haunted child Miles as a youngster. So “The Turn of the Screw” it was.

Cairns is drawn to direct specific shows when they feel like “this is the show that we need to do now,” and she sees the three parables as “almost like how-to” guides on “how to survive the world,” she said. “Obviously, none of us gets out of this life alive. But how do we come through it without being burned up, without being emotionally destroyed?”

“Curlew River” felt right as audiences and artists began to gather in person again, Cairns said: “Having been so isolated, I thought the message of journeying together through dark places was really significant.” Similarly, at the heart of “Prodigal Son” is a call to meet others where they are, and “Furnace” emphasizes the importance of being true to one’s own moral compass.

Several members of the cast and creative team have contributed to multiple shows in the church parable cycle. Going further back, DiBattista has appeared in every single Enigma production since 2020; costume designer Rebecca Butler and media designer Peter Torpey have also been there since the get-go.

“Kirsten always seems to find a way to make things relevant to what’s going on in the world, not necessarily with a political tilt, but just to how people feel these days as we try to get through our lives,” said DiBattista in a phone interview.

Cairns’s approach to those religious tales is distinctly humanist, but when someone told her last year that she was overlooking the pieces’ religious messages, she strongly disagreed. “If you come to these pieces in a place of faith, whatever your religion might be, then those messages are all in there, and those messages take care of themselves.”

Director Kirsten Z. Cairns watches the opera company Enigma Chamber Opera during dress rehearsal for "The Burning Fiery Furnace." Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Britten indicated that the parables were “for church performance,” and Enigma’s church parables have all been mounted in the sanctuary of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul. However, the framing devices of the stories within each play are altered; instead of assuming the roles of a group of monks who then act out the parable, the performers introduce themselves as members of “kind of a support group‚” Cairns said. “A group or people who have worked through trauma, problems, whatever, together through storytelling. So now they tell these stories to share that message of love and hope with a wider community.”

Essentially, for the singers who have appeared in multiple productions, they’re “sort of coming back to the same role,” she said. “But then they put on a hat, or a jacket, or whatever it might be and adopt a new role within the new story that’s being told.” She compared it to medieval mummers: “In my fantasy, you don’t know which story they’re going to tell today. What do they pull out of the laundry basket?” In reality, everyone knows which story they’re going to see when they come into the church, she said, but the sense of magic persists whenever there’s a story within a story.

Butler, the costume designer, tries to channel that sense of whimsy and spontaneity in dressing the characters, giving each a base of casual modern clothing that can easily be layered or accessorized. “We’re not fully costuming a world. We’re creating costumes within the costumes,” she said.

Working with the same cast members repeatedly has given Butler a welcome chance to connect with them, she said. “Kirsten wants people to come back and be part of the team.”

And once you’re part of that “Team Enigma,” you always have a place, said Cairns. For example, there’s Linus Schafer-Goulthorpe, the young singer who sang the role of Miles in 2020′s “Turn of the Screw” and also sang treble roles in “Curlew” and “Prodigal Son”; now a teenager, his voice is changing, so he isn’t singing in “Furnace,” but he’s still coming to rehearsals and helping out behind the scenes, and Cairns hopes to work with him again when he settles into his lower voice.

So where might they go from here? Cairns had been dead set on not being pigeonholed into Britten, but then someone at Faber Publishing tipped her off about a chamber orchestra reduction of “Owen Wingrave,” so that’s on the table for the future. Whatever she might choose, she’s planning to include more roles for sopranos and mezzo-sopranos, since the church parables are only scored for tenors, baritones, and children’s voices.

But before any of that: “I’ll quote [Bill] Belichick,” said DiBattista. “‘We’re just thinking about’ Friday night.”

THE BURNING FIERY FURNACE

At Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Boston. Feb. 16 and 17. Tickets $20-$30. www.enigmachamberopera.org

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her @knitandlisten.