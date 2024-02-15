Gretchen Sisson advocates for centering birth parents and their needs as an adoption alternative

The only couple that the show treated as a success were the pair who relinquished their child for adoption. That fit into the narrative, Sisson says, that “you don’t need to invest in young parents. Because all we have to do to solve all these problems is just move babies from one family to another.”

When Gretchen Sisson was in graduate school in Boston, she served as an intern with the Massachusetts Alliance on Teen Pregnancy. A new MTV show, “16 and Pregnant,” was a smash hit. “We were all watching it,” says Sisson. “And that show very intentionally portrays teen motherhood as negatively as possible in an attempt to [prevent] teen pregnancy.”

In “Relinquished: The Politics of Adoption and the Privilege of American Motherhood,” Sisson, now a sociologist, argues that we’ve been fed a myth about adoption, one that centers adoptive parents and ignores the lasting trauma experienced by birth mothers (and often, adopted people as well). “The families that are created by adoption are always more visible, and their stories get told, and the silence and secrecy around adoption means that birth parents’ stories aren’t as visible,” she says. “But for every family that is created by adoption, another family is separated by adoption.”

As part of her dissertation work, Sisson interviewed dozens of birth mothers in 2010, and then followed up with them 10 years later. Their stories disrupt the conventional narrative. “What surprised me most is how poorly women are served by adoption,” she says. “Almost all the women I spoke with were very deeply critical of how they had been treated.”

Sisson realizes her book may ruffle feathers. “I think people get very uncomfortable when I talk about my research. I don’t mean for this book to be an attack on adoptive families,” she says. But she does want our current system to change, to support birth families who want to parent and only relinquish children due to lack of resources.

“We are putting taxpayer dollars into promoting adoption,” she says. “We could be putting that money into making parenting easier.”

Gretchen Sisson will be in conversation with Rebecca Traister at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Brookline Booksmith.

Kate Tutle is a freelance writer and editor.