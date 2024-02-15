Hisham Matar on why your bed is ‘the most novel-like space’ to read in

In “My Friends,” the British-Libyan author Hisham Matar explores what exile can do to a life, in this case the life of a young Libyan man attending college in Scotland who may never be able to return home. Matar has written five books, including “In the Country of Men,” shortlisted for the Booker Prize, and “The Return,” his Pulitzer Prize-nominated memoir which recounts his journey to Libya to investigate what happened to his father, who had been imprisoned there. Matar divides his time between London and New York City.

MATAR: “The Letters of Seamus Heaney,” which is a very heavy book to carry on a trip. I love his work, and the letters are fascinating. I’m enjoying being reminded of what can be said in a letter that can’t be said in any other way. I’m also reading Yasunari Kawabata’s wonderful novel, “The Rainbow.” It’s so measured and precise. You often think you know why you are carrying on reading a book but it’s actually quite mysterious. You want to know what happens but it’s also because of the atmosphere of the book.

BOOKS: Do you read collected letters often?

MATAR: They are very good books to have on the side. They give you access to someone’s mind, especially people who wrote letters across a length of time, like Joseph Conrad. While you are reading one of his books, you can find some interesting letters he wrote during the writing of it. Paul Cézanne wrote beautiful letters. There is a lot of wondering, loneliness, and doubt as well as this fierce confidence and commitment to his talent in them. I find that moving and mysterious.

BOOKS: What was your last best read?

MATAR: Magda Szabó's “The Door.” It’s a domestic drama, but the world around this couple is touched by politics and history. The book understands the distance between our private lives and the public realm, which I admire hugely because I come from a place where politics can feel quite intrusive on your life. I loved “The Door” so much that I bought all of her books and am making my way through them.

BOOKS: What are your favorite genres to read?

MATAR: I read fiction and poetry. I also like essays. I like David Hume, who I’ve been reading recently, and Schopenhauer at certain moments. Sometimes you think he’s completely nuts, but I love the way his mind works. He’s one of those philosophers who really wants you to read him, which is not the case with most.

BOOKS: What was your reading like as a child?

MATAR: Not very good. I read from the family library, and it was a strange library. It had no children’s books. I grew up not knowing there was such a thing. The only children’s books that I read were “Tintin.” I was already 12 or 13 when I saw those. They felt like something made on Mars. I grew up reading things like “One Thousand and One Nights.” I read very little fiction until I was 19. I remember picking up “The Catcher in the Rye,” which I had no reason to read. It wasn’t for school. I laid in bed reading that book cover to cover and just being lit up.

BOOKS: Are there writers you read as a young man that you still turn to?

MATAR: Hemingway, Conrad, and Robert Louis Stevenson. There are very few things Stevenson didn’t know how to do. I love “Kidnapped,” which is filled with such good writing and insights. There are some writers I had a great enthusiasm for, but that enthusiasm has dipped. I once thought Somerset Maugham was the greatest thing ever. I don’t think that now, but I wouldn’t want to live in a world without Maugham.

BOOKS: Where’s your favorite spot to read?

MATAR: The bed, of course. Nothing tops the bed because one of the things that we want from a novel is a kind of bed. You want the novel to become hospitable to your body, your consciousness and your subconsciousness, which is what the bed does. It’s the place where you think consciously and where you dream. The bed is the most novel-like space.