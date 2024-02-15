For painter Jameel Radcliffe, portraits begin with a studio party — and drinks, food, and friends

Jameel Radcliffe's series "Kids from the Stars" hangs from the walls of his studio at the Boston Center for the Arts. The work is now on view at ShowUp.

“For me growing up, galleries seemed very distant,” Radcliffe said, adding that, for the kids, “I thought it would be really nice to have them see themselves in these unreachable places.”

“I’m a full-time artist, part-time mentor,” said painter Jameel Radcliffe , who spoke with the Globe in his studio before installing “Kids from the Stars,” his solo exhibition at ShowUp. The show includes portraits of teens he mentors three afternoons a week at Artists For Humanity , a nonprofit that trains youth in art and entrepreneurship.

Age: 30

Making a living: In addition to mentoring, “I sell my work, I have work in institutions, and I have collectors who support me.” Paintings at ShowUp range from $2,000-$10,000.

Originally from: Jamaica Plain

Lives in: Dorchester with threeroommates.

Studio: A Boston Center for the Arts Studio Resident Artist, Radcliffe shares space with prop maker and set dresser Rebecca Rose Greene.

How he started: “I didn’t know that being an artist is who I wanted to be,” Radcliffe said. Then he enrolled at Artists For Humanity as a teen. “As time went on and I wasn’t doing great in school, it helped me gain confidence. I fell in love with something, and I wanted to make it my life as much as I could.”

Jameel Radcliffe's paint kit in his studio at the Boston Center for the Arts. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

What he paints: Radcliffe makes abstract paintings and portraits. “When I’m doing the abstract work, it’s a lot more freeing. With the figurative stuff, it’s a bit more technical.”

For portraits, “I was picking people who wore interesting clothes and jewelry.” Greene’s masks and feathery props inspired him to incorporate birds — a cockatoo, swans, herons. Birds, he said, capture who his subjects are “on the inside.”

How he works: His portraits begin with a studio party — drinks, food, and friends, whom Radcliffe photographs. “The photographing is one of the funnest parts.”

Jameel Radcliffe in his studio, reflected in a mirror he used to scrape his oil paint, which built up over a span of two years. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

He draws from the photos, sometimes with charcoal and sometimes with black acrylic paint. “Then I just go in with the oil paint. Try to have as much fun as I can,” he said. For self-portraits, he uses a mirror, “so that I can see what’s going on and to more accurately depict my features.”

What he’s listening to now: Soul artist Leon Bridges and Alfa Mist,who blends jazz, club, and hip-hop. “I love when I’m here by myself and it’s super late and I’m just blasting music and painting. It feels like a dance. I go into this weird trance and just work.”

Advice for artists: Keep at it. “The only artists who don’t reach the success they’re looking for are the ones who stop working.”

Interview was edited and condensed.

JAMEEL RADCLIFFE: KIDS FROM THE STARS

At ShowUp, 524B Harrison Ave., through Feb. 25. https://www.showupinc.org/master-calendar/jameel-radcliffe

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram @cate.mcquaid.