Jennifer Lopez announces new tour, including a stop in Boston this summer

“I’m going to do a bunch of new stuff which I’m very excited about,” she said. “I’ve already seen the stage, it’s going to be epic.”

Jennifer Lopez will make her return to Hub this summer with a concert at TD Garden on Aug. 7. The show is a part of her upcoming “This is Me... Now” tour, which the 54-year-old singer and actor announced on the “Today” show Thursday morning.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of her new movie premiere, “This Is Me... Now: A Love Story,” which screened Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The film, which also features appearances by Trevor Noah, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, will be available to the public Friday on Amazon Prime Video, coinciding with the release of her ninth studio album, also titled “This Is Me... Now.”

This will be Lopez’s first tour since 2019. The journey around North America kicks off on Jun. 26 in Orlando and concludes Aug. 31 in Houston.

Artist presale begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Advance presale registration is now available at onthejlo.com

