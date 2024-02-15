Jonathan Banks isn’t such a tough guy after all

This is, after all, a guy who twice described himself as a “bliss ninny” for his hopefulness, who repeatedly acknowledged his good fortune and his privilege, and who emphasizes his desire to not just become a better actor but a better person.

In “Constellation,” the new thriller series that premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+, Banks plays gruff and perhaps dangerous yet again. But after a long chat with him about the show and his career, a different word comes to mind: sweetheart.

Watching Jonathan Banks inhabit Mike Ehrmantraut on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” can create the expectation that Banks will be prickly, or at least taciturn, especially when you add in five decades’ worth of other roles, from Zack, the violent thug in “Beverly Hills Cop,” to Buzz Hickey, the irascible professor on “Community.”

Our conversation roamed well beyond the allotted time, with Banks asking for book recommendations, saying “If I’m without a book, I’m lost.” When we inexplicably got cut off, he urged his publicity team to call me back to finish our literary chat.

Just before saying goodbye, he requested a favor. Since this was for The Boston Globe, he asked, “Can you put in the story that Jonny Banks would like to shout out to the comedian Lenny Clarke and his brother Bobby, and to [former Red Sox pitcher] Jim Lonborg and his wife, Rosie. [Because reception was about to get worse — Banks was driving — our call ended before he could explain how he knew the Clarkes and Lonborgs.] Jim married way above his station with her, and you can quote me on that.”

Banks too has ascended past his station. He grew up in a Maryland neighborhood “where you weren’t surprised if you got bullied or hit in the mouth.” This probably helped him find his way into many of his characters, he says, but he was quick to stress that he feels lucky compared with “the men and women who had and have it a hell of a lot worse.”

That includes his mother, who was raised in a strict religious environment and then had to go to work as a housekeeper at 16 after her father died. She eventually put herself through college. Her work ethic was imprinted on her son, which carried him through the “roller coaster” of an actor’s life. That was the life he’d wanted since he was 5 watching Jimmy Durante on a black-and-white TV.

Jonathan Banks as private investigator and hitman Mike Ehrmantraut in "Breaking Bad." Ursula Coyote

After acting at Indiana University, he worked as a second-assistant stage manager for the national tour of “Hair,” got his Equity card, and traveled for more theater work to Australia and New Zealand. He moved to Los Angeles in 1974, but “not all the years were wonderful,” he says. “It took me two years to even get an agent.”

That finally happened when he was spotted playing a junkie drummer in a performance at a penitentiary in which he was the only actor who wasn’t an inmate. Still, he struggled to get auditions. “I remember how badly I wanted to audition for ‘The Deer Hunter’ and couldn’t get it. There’s a laundry list of films like that.”

In the 1980s, he started getting noticed in small roles in “Airplane,” “48 Hours,” “Hill Street Blues” and “Beverly Hills Cop,” which led to four seasons on “Wiseguy” and his first Emmy nomination. He thought his career would take off; instead there was a “huge lull and more disappointment.”

So even after Mike Ehrmantraut brought him fame, acclaim, and five Emmy nominations, Banks still calls himself a journeyman actor. “It’s a tip of the hat to all the years I spent as one and the respect for myself for those years,” he says. “Things worked out, but there are all the other actors that made the journey or tried.”

Banks will still jump into almost any role, “unless it’s one-dimensional.”

“I’d love to play a fop in a Restoration farce or Malvolio in ‘Twelfth Night,’” he says. “But if you told me I was going to play a 5-year-old girl with a bow in her hair, I’d say I want to try that.”

He’s not working to keep busy; he’s driven to keep refining his craft. “In my late 20s I said I want to be a better actor next year and the year after that until the day I die,” he says. “Here I am at 77 and I can honestly say I still ask, ‘What can I do to be a better actor next year? What have I not tapped into yet?’ ”

On the morning of our interview, Banks was thinking about helping an aspiring actor, a friend of the family, when he decided to have the young man memorize Mercutio’s Queen Mab speech from “Romeo and Juliet.” That same speech had won Banks a Shakespeare contest in the 1960s. “Then I realized that I’d played it way too broadly back then. So I thought to myself, ‘How about first you relearn this for yourself?’ ”

“Constellation” offered a different test. Costar Noomi Rapace plays an astronaut who survives an international space station disaster only to return home and find her life is not the same because of the mysterious catastrophe. Banks’s Henry Caldera is the calculating NASA honcho behind the experiment that went awry. But Banks also plays Henry’s brother, Bud, who has his own obsessions and moral compromises.

“That challenge alone was fun,” he says. Also appealing was that “Breaking Bad” director and executive producer Michelle MacLaren directed the first two episodes. “She’s dedicated and hardworking and also a very good human being, so I knew I’d land in a safe place,” Banks says.

Noomi Rapace in "Constellation." APPLE TV+

He was also a fan of Rapace, an affection that only grew once he got to know her. “We’re kindred spirits — she is a mini-me in a woman’s body, though she’s more refined and smarter than I am,” Banks says.

She also helped fuel his desire to be a good person. In a recent joint interview, a journalist was fawning over Rapace, and Banks felt ignored at first. “My fragile ego thought, ‘[Expletive] you, pal,’ ” Banks says, suddenly turning to that menacing growl his fans know so well. Afterward, Banks told Rapace he didn’t like the journalist, then checked his anger and said, “I need to give him a break.”

“And she looked at me and said, ‘Yes, you do.’ ”

That’s the way he wants to go through life. “Now I will sound like a bliss ninny, but even though I’m getting old, I still want to be open-minded, to be good to people and to be a better person.”

In other words, a sweetheart.

Stuart Miller can be reached at stuartmiller5186@gmail.com.