Nighttime logic rules the realm of the resurrected in Kelly Link’s debut novel, ‘The Book of Love’

Kelly Link’s sublime debut novel, “The Book of Love,” exists in the realm of what she refers to as “nighttime logic,” where the lines between the supernatural and the real are not only blurred but regularly transgressed. Apparitions from dreams may materialize IRL. A carousel of zoo animal replicas might one night come alive, leaving tigers to roam the town. You never know what’s going to happen. But among the marvels of this extraordinary ode to life is that while Link employs many of the literary tools found in fantasy and sci-fi, even readers who typically steer clear of those genres may wonder what they’ve been missing. It’s intoxicating to watch a human turn herself into a bear, or a flock of moths, or a bird soaring over cliffs and sea, then landing right back in their own bedroom in Lovesend, Mass., a teenage girl once more.

When we first meet Susannah Hand — one of several unforgettable protagonists in Link’s 600-plus-page opus — she is mourning the disappearance of her sister, Laura, and her best friend/sometimes lover Daniel. Along with another high school classmate named Mo, the three have been gone for a year, and their families are coming to grips with the fact that they are probably dead. And we soon learn that they were dead, until a high school music teacher named Mr. Anabin and a sketchy shapeshifter called Bogomil conjure them back into being, and enlist them in a scheme to placate (or bring down?) the evil goddess Malo Mogge.

“The Book of Love” abounds with spells and ancient keys that can unlock kingdoms and stuffed animals that are actually villains, but it also delights in the earthly and the present-day. Muffins have a moment, as does Velveeta. There are snow days and mugs of hot chocolate amid the comfy chaos of large families. Sex is plentiful and mostly euphoric. And people, while flawed, stubborn, or misguided, are also heroic.

And everywhere there is humor, whether sardonic or otherwise. When Susannah is shamed into finally changing her bed linens, she observes that “my sheets smell like poor decisions.” Daniel’s propensity to do the right thing is described this way by Laura: “That was Daniel for you. You could be pursued by a car full of murderous clowns … and he’d suggest taking the scenic route down Good Intentions Boulevard.” Mr. Anabin explains to Mo that he thinks of Malo Mogge as “a hurricane with a narcissistic personality.” The local coffee shop is named What Hast Thou Ground.

The author’s reverence for music pulsates from every nook and cranny. Susannah, Laura, Daniel, and Mo are all musicians, for whom music is akin to magic. Artists from John Cage to Barry Manilow to indie bands Haim and Halestrom are referenced throughout. Susannah opts out of karaoke night because “People got up there thinking the goal was to hit the right notes. But performing was about a point of view, about how you felt.” Slam dunk! Link explores the craft of songwriting through Susannah and Mo, who are Leonard Cohenesque in their approach to composition, during which flashes of inspiration are chronicled in notebooks, followed by endless tweaking, and maybe, eventually, a song — or in Mo’s case, an opera titled “The Book of Love.”

Line for line, it’s clear that Link — a MacArthur “genius” grant recipient who’s authored five story collections — exults in sentence writing, in perfectly capturing moments of emotional clarity. Susannah, who has a sulky side, one morning reflects that: “There is the desire (completely reasonable) to wake up in sole possession of one’s bed and there is then the moment in which you wake up and discover that is the case. You are alone. And then the only one available with whom to pick a fight is oneself.”

In some ways “The Book of Love” feels Dickensian, but it also shares DNA with Harry Potter and TV series like “Stranger Things.” And writers of romance fiction get their due. One of the most esteemed fictional residents in this mostly white town is Mo’s grandmother, a Black woman named Maryanne Gorch, who writes blockbuster romance novels under the pseudonym Caitlyn Hightower. Having lived with his grandmother for most of his life, Mo has been steeped in the genre, and particularly admires the groundbreaking real-life writer Beverly Jenkins, who, he notes, was responsible for realizing that “Black women, too, bought romance novels,” and wanted “romance novels with Black heroines.”

So how does one feel upon reaching the book’s last pages? Ultimately, Link permits her characters to come into their own and figure out how to use their magic — which they may or may not have always had within them. They are empowered to see the world as it really is, and still to feel hope, even joy. Their boldness and exhilaration are infectious. For a minute there, I even thought I could fly.

THE BOOK OF LOVE

By Kelly Link

Random House, 640 pp. $31

Leigh Haber is a writer, editor, and publishing strategist who for the last 10 years ran Oprah’s Book Club and curated the Reading Room section of O, the Oprah Magazine.