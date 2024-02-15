Latest spin at reboot magic lands on ‘Bewitched’

No, this is not a parody item about the reboot obsession. Writer-producer Judalina Neira of “The Boys,” “The Flash,” and “Daisy Jones and the Six” is in the process of rebooting the sitcom “Bewitched.” But, in the manner of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot, “Bel-Air,” it will be a dramatic take on the story. I guess that means I can’t hope to see Catherine O’Hara or Megan Mullally as Endora?

The original “Bewitched” ran for eight seasons, from 1964-72, starring Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, a witch married to a mortal man, Darrin (Dick York, then Dick Sargent). Darrin didn’t want her to use her powers — metaphor alert — so that she could be an ordinary suburban housewife. A short-lived spinoff about Samantha’s daughter, called “Tabitha’ and starring Lisa Hartman, ran on ABC in 1977.

According to Deadline, the “Bewitched” reboot will be “an irreverent hourlong reimagination of the classic TV series.” No one has been cast yet, but I will let you know when the new iterations of baby sitter Esmeralda, Aunt Clara, Uncle Arthur, and Dr. Bombay have been named.

