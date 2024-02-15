Local bestsellers for the week ended Feb. 11

3. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

4. The Fury Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

5. Martyr! Kaveh Akbar Knopf

6. The Frozen River Ariel Lawhon Doubleday

7. House of Flame and Shadow Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

8. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

9. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

10. Tom Lake Ann Patchett Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

3. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

4. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

5. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Speigel & Grau

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. Our Ancient Faith: Lincoln, Democracy, and the American Experiment Allen C. Guelzo Knopf

8. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

10. The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care: Affirmations, Self-Love and Life Lessons According to the Internet’s Beloved Mushroom Frog Maybell Eequay Summersdale

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Bride Ali Hazelwood Berkley

2. Horse Geraldine Brooks Penguin

3. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone Benjamin Stevenson Mariner Books

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

5. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

6. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

7. A Court of Mist and Fury Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

8. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

9. Fifty Beasts to Break Your Heart: And Other Stories GennaRose Nethercott Vintage

10. This Other Eden Paul Harding Norton

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Daniel James Brown Penguin

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom Ilyon Woo Simon & Schuster

7. Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America Leila Philip Twelve

8. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

9. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House Trade Paperbacks

10. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir Dolly Alderton Harper Perennial

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.