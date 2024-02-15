Book lovers celebrated in new history of Bryn Mawr Book Store; MIT Press 2024 grantees announced; and more

A proud owl stands on the sign over the door to the Bryn Mawr Book Store in Huron Village in Cambridge. The volunteer-run used bookstore was founded in 1971 and donates its profits to Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania. Its 50th anniversary took place during the pandemic and celebrations were delayed until 2022. This weekend brings new reason to celebrate: the publication of a brief history of the store written by current volunteer (and former writer of this column) Jan Gardner. “The First 50 Years: A History of the Bryn Mawr Book Store in Cambridge” details the origins of the shop, evolving from a yearly booksale that ran from 1959 to 1970 to the opening of the brick-and-mortar store in ‘71. Gardner introduces us to who’s who of the store, the major and minor players, and gives a rich feel of the place, with its multiple sections (gardening, children’s biography, Thoreau, true crime, etc.) and robust donation program. The rent on Huron Ave was originally $185 a month. Some things have changed in the past half-century. In that time, it’s donated $2 million to the college, with the money going towards student scholarships. The shop faltered in the early 2000s and the decision to move to an all-volunteer staff in 2015, along with selling books online, kept the place alive. Gardner’s booklet is a lively, informative look at bookselling, Cambridge, and the commitment of booklovers in keeping this bookstore vital. The publication party takes place Saturday, Feb. 24 from 5-7 p.m. at the Bryn Mawr Book Store, 373 Huron Ave, in Cambridge.

Artists of Penobscot Bay featured in Islandport art book

Penobscot Bay, on the coast of Maine, holds in it and alongside it islands and towns that have brought inspiration to artists for generations: Vinalhaven, Deer Isle, Owls Head, Camden, Rockland, and Rockport. “Art of Penobscot Bay” (Islandport), put together by brothers Carl and David Little, gathers the varied work that this special region of the country has so inspired. What makes the place so attractive to artists? “The waters flash, the fog obscures, snow lends light to a midwinter view.” Its natural beauty and its maritime history get prominent play in the book. A low full moon rises over sailboats in Fitz Henry Lane’s 1851 painting of Castine Harbor. Two caramel colored cows graze in George Bellows’s painting on Matinicus Island. Edward Hopper paints a muted factory backside in “Schooner’s Hull.” White shorebirds dot a dark rock in N. C. Wyeth’s painting of a pair of fishermen and their lobster traps, and his son Andrew captures the wind in his watercolor of Camden Hills. Irene Olivieri paints a fantastical seal ride; Connie Hayes captures a surreal blue out the window; the rocks in Susan Williams’s “Brimstone #4″ look like breaching whales; Krisanne Baker’s seaweed with its purples and deep greens, seems almost to sway; Adele Ursone shows the ghost fog; and Susan Webster’s clouds soar over Deer Isle. Proud sailboats, moody seas, quiet harbors, morning light, swifting clouds, rowboats, pines, and rocks — the book captures the region and reveals the many visions it provokes.

MIT Press 2024 grantees announced

In 2021, MIT Press launched the Grant Program for Diverse Voices which awards funding for new work “by authors who bring excluded or chronically underrepresented perspectives to the fields in which the Press publishes” including the sciences, arts, and humanities. They’ve recently announced the 2024 recipients. Kimberly Juanita Brown will work on a project on contemporary mourning, exploring “the multiple losses sustained by black subjects.” Michael DeGraff’s dual-language book will explore how Kreyòl and other native languages serve liberation and justice in Haiti and elsewhere. Amanda K. Greene focuses on the ways “illness, pain, and disability are encountered and ‘read’ in everyday life.” Silas Munro’s project, including both a book and website, looks at the history of data visualization. And Anna Von Mertens will examine the life of the underrecognized Henrietta Leavitt who “opened the cosmos and our understanding of our place in it.” For more information, visit mitpress.mit.edu/grant-program-diverse-voices.

Coming out

“Monkey Grip” by Helen Garner (Pantheon)

“Tell” by Jonathan Buckley (New Directions)

“The Freaks Came Out to Write: The Definitive History of the Village Voice, the Radical Paper that Changed American Culture” by Tricia Romano (PublicAffairs)

Pick of the week

Julia Causle at An Unlikely Story in Plainville, Massachusetts, recommends “Raw Dog: The Naked Truth about Hot Dogs” by Jamie Loftus (Forge): “Hilarious, radical, and smart, it’s a mixture of food histories, millennial struggles, and cultural critique, encased in one woman’s cross-country road trip sampling hot dogs. Loftus’s skills as a comedian and podcaster lend an addictive orality to the book. And there is righteous anger here, too. Loftus draws attention to what we want to look away from. Not just what goes into a hot dog, but inequality, failing relationships, the pandemic, and the deceit of nostalgia.”

