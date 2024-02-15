Want to be mesmerized at the movies — and win your Oscars pool?

For the next three weeks, I’ll be discussing each of the three shorts categories, offering my reviews and predictions. If you win your pool, you know where to send my cut!

The theater has screenings of the live-action and animated shorts nominees starting Feb. 16. (The documentary shorts will screen at a later date.) The animations package includes a few shorts that were “highly commendable” but not nominated and runs just under 90 minutes. The live-action shorts package runs around 135 minutes and just includes the nominees.

Accurately picking the winners of the three shorts categories is how you win your Oscars pool. The Coolidge and I are here to help you out!

Let’s kick off with the animated shorts. Regardless of whether these films work dramatically, they all feature superb animation in a variety of styles from spare black and white to painterly blasts of color.

"Our Uniform," directed by Yegane Moghaddam.

“Our Uniform”

The shortest of the five nominees is animated on the old-school uniform of its narrator, an Iranian girl. As she recounts her time in class, director Yegane Moghaddam uses the wrinkles and textures of the outfit to spin the narrator’s yarn. Classmates pop out of pockets, and the school bus weaves between buttons. The school day includes chants against Iran’s enemies and teachers who constantly adjust the hijabs of the students.

This short contains a disclaimer stating the film is not against those who wear the hijab, presumably because of the last scene.

I liked the clever use of the uniform as canvas, something I hadn’t seen before. (In Farsi, subtitled, ★★★)

"Pachyderme," directed by Stéphanie Clément.

“Pachyderme”

“To fall asleep, I don’t count sheep. I kill monsters,” says Louise, the narrator of Stéphanie Clément’s French-language short. She’s visiting her grandparents on summer vacation, an annual event she doesn’t enjoy. Before the short ends, we’ll have an idea why.

Some of the best animation in the series occurs here, with painterly renderings of roof shingles on a cottage and its protagonist, Louise, merging with her bedroom’s wallpaper to camouflage herself from some form of monster. Despite the often stunning visuals, this one didn’t work for me.

The title means pachyderm, a term that covers the rhinoceros, the hippopotamus, and the mammal I think it’s referring to, an elephant. The elephant in the room, so to speak, appears to be sexual abuse. The monster is apparently Louise’s grandfather. My issue is that I really, really do not care for films that treat this particular subject matter in a way that feels coy or leaves the viewer uncertain about whether they are correctly interpreting what happens. Take my comments here with a grain of salt. (In French, ★★1/2)

"War is Over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko," directed by Dave Mullins and Brad Booker.

“War is Over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko”

The official synopsis says this short is “set in an alternate WWI reality” where two soldiers on opposing sides play a game of chess using a carrier pigeon to exchange moves. The title tells you it’s inspired by the music of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, specifically the song “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” And the impressive, pseudorealistic animation is by Peter Jackson’s company, Weta FX.

The result (co-written by Sean Lennon) is a too-simplistic and predictable look at the futility of war. I suppose making the pigeon a dove would have been too on-the-nose. But I bet you’re wondering whether the flying rat will get blown out of the sky as it traverses the battlefield en route to becoming a trite symbol. I won’t tell you. (★★)

"Ninety-Five Senses," directed by Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess.

“Ninety-Five Senses”

My favorite of the nominees, which means it definitely will NOT win the Oscar. This short, directed by Jared Hess and Jerusha Hess, features a paean to our five senses delivered by an older man “left with little time to enjoy them,” to quote the synopsis. I won’t say why, but I will mention that the man is given a thoughtful, lively, and blatantly Southern voice by actor Tim Blake Nelson.

The sections on each sense are animated by a different crew, giving the short an unpredictable visual palette. And the story also takes some surprising turns. Everything is held together by Nelson’s superb performance. He creates a fully realized, introspective, and lamenting character in just under 15 minutes. John Hancock’s gentle score is also quite good. (★★★1/2)

"Letter to a Pig," directed by Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter.

“Letter to a Pig”

Mark your Oscar pool ballots — this is the one to beat. Tal Kantor’s short is rendered in black and white with the exception of the titular animal. The animation has realistic as well as stylized elements: hands appear lifelike while faces tend to be simpler drawings. What starts out as an elderly Holocaust survivor telling his story to a group of unruly kids morphs into the fantasy of one of those children. Instead of this digression, I wish Kantor had stayed with the survivor’s reading of his letter to the pig whose body hid him from the Nazis as he stowed away in a barn. It’s more compelling than the symbolic journey involving the student. Still, the images have an undeniable power that I think will make Academy members vote for it. (★★★)

As far as the two “highly commendable” shorts go, I enjoyed “I’m Hip,” from John Musker, the co-director of “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin” and “The Princess and the Frog,” among other Disney classics. It’s a music video featuring a singing “hip cat” (Dave Frishberg) wearing a hat and a soul patch. The cool kitty sings about how hip he is, and the catchy tune and the jazzy visuals recall “Schoolhouse Rock!” (which makes sense as the song’s written by “Rock” alum Bob Dorough and Frishberg).

Unfortunately for our feline, nobody else in his neighborhood thinks his singing is as hip as he does. The short ends with some over-the-top slapstick brutality. (★★★)

Next time: Live-action shorts.

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.