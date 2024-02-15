On the road with Robert Frank and Todd Webb

As the title indicates, the show is a two-fer: Frank and Todd Webb. What’s on display is a very specific version of Frank in dialogue. The exhibition has been organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

ANDOVER — Robert Frank was born in 1924. The big centennial event isn’t until September. That’s when “Life Dances On: Robert Frank in Dialogue” opens at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. In the meantime, there’s “Robert Frank and Todd Webb: Across America, 1955.″ It runs at the Addison Gallery of American Art through July 31.

Frank, who died in 2019, needs little introduction. He was a defining figure of 20th-century photography. The 83 images in his landmark book, “The Americans” (1958), offer a midcentury magical mystery tour of the United States: cars and cowboys and crosses and racial unease. Above all, there’s a surpassing sense of the New World space — Frank was a Swiss immigrant — that contains his New World subjects: American openness colliding with American confinement, or maybe that should be the other way around.

No less important than the dark wonder of Frank’s vision of American society was the revision it would effect in the practice of photography. “The Americans” revolutionized the medium as perhaps no book previously had or has done since. Photography was now permitted — or even expected — to be moodily improvisatory, muscularly poetic, and (seemingly) casual as it had not been before.

Todd Webb, "Between Lovelock and Fernley, NV," 1956. Courtesy Todd Webb Archive © Todd Webb Archive

Webb (1905-2000) needs some introducing, though in the past decade or so there have been notable shows at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art (“After Atget: Todd Webb Photographs New York and Paris,” 2011) and the Portland Museum of Art (“Outside the Frame: Todd Webb in Africa,” 2023).

He didn’t become a photographer until well into his 30s. Before that, Webb was a banker, gold prospector, fire ranger, and auto worker. It’s the c.v. as CliffsNotes version of John Dos Passos’s “U.S.A.” At Chrysler, Webb met Harry Callahan and got interested in photography. It was a late start, but the life experiences beforehand helped enrich his work.

Todd Webb, "Diner, Ouray, CO," 1955. Courtesy Todd Webb Archive © Todd Webb Archive

After the war (he served in the Pacific as a Navy photographer), Alfred Stieglitz took Webb under his wing. Photographs wings don’t come any better. He also got to know Stieglitz’s wife, Georgia O’Keeffe, and they became good friends. Webb’s photographs of O’Keeffe, from the ′60s, are his best-known work. He met with success as both a photojournalist and art photographer — much preferring the latter work. Between 1946 and ′66, he had photographs in no fewer than 14 exhibitions at MoMA.

Frank and Webb were both in Paris in 1949 and met there. It was at a New Year’s Eve party thrown by Webb and wife. That’s not just a diverting bit of trivia. It speaks to who Webb was. Everyone is agreed on his personal warmth and friendliness. Anyone who could get along with Stieglitz, O’Keeffe, Callahan, Walker Evans, Berenice Abbott, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange — not a few of them as prickly as they were talented — was someone seriously warm and friendly.

Robert Frank, "Bar, Las Vegas, Nevada," 1955-56. © The June Leaf and Robert Frank Foundation

That warmth and friendliness are reflected in many of the photographs in “Across America.” There are 47 by Webb, and 47 by Frank. Each man took them while traveling across the United States in 1955 as Guggenheim Fellows (their travels extended into 1956). Underscoring the symmetry is a display case with their application, letters from each to his wife, a maquette for “The Americans,” the product of Frank’s Guggenheim, and for a selection of Webb’s images, which never got published. Over the course of their respective travels, Webb exposed 10,000 negatives, Frank 28,000.

Frank famously drove: in a used Ford coupe, his route in that pre-GPS age mapped out in part by AAA. In one of the happier conjunctions in 20th-century American culture, the introduction to “The Americans” — that supreme product of being on the road — was written by Frank’s friend Jack Kerouac, the author of “On the Road.” Webb, in contrast, traveled from New York to California on foot, by bicycle, boat, and, a concession to the immensity of the West, motor scooter.

Robert Frank, "Santa Fe, New Mexico," 1955. © The June Leaf and Robert Frank Foundation

All the photographs in the show are black-and-white. To our color-filled eyes, this underscores the quality of sheer pastness in what we’re seeing on the Addison’s walls even more than the makes of cars and clothing styles do. It takes an effort to keep in mind that for both men it was contemporary America they were photographing. What seems to us a window on a moment in distant time — which makes the images all the more interesting today — was for Frank and Webb very much of the moment.

The show begins with a row of Webb photographs. After that, sometimes Frank’s are grouped together, sometimes Webb’s again. They’re also often interspersed. Frank’s celebrated photograph of a segregated New Orleans trolley hangs next to a Webb photograph of a San Francisco cable car (labeled “Trolley,” in case we missed the comparison).

The parallels between what Frank and Webb were doing are plain. They’re what motivates the show. They’re also superficial, and the deeper divergences do Webb a disservice.

Todd Webb, "Garden City, KS," 1955. Courtesy Todd Webb Archive © Todd Webb Archive

There are a number of striking Webb photographs here: a cowboy stands outside of a Safeway in Nebraska; box cars, baggage carts, a train station, and grain elevators in Kansas fill the frame; a man wearing a 10-gallon hat sits smoking in a diner in Colorado. They’re far exceeded, though, by the number of striking Frank photographs.

The familiarity of the ones from “The Americans” might be thought to work against them in this situation. Because all the Webb images are previously unknown, they’re likelier to catch the eye. Except that not all the Franks are from the book. Others he took on his travels but didn’t use. So they, too, have the attraction of novelty — and, more often than not, they’re just so much more interesting than Webb’s.

This isn’t a matter of skill. Webb was the technically superior photographer. It’s a matter of sensibility, intent, imagination. In his application, Webb wrote of wanting to document “vanishing Americana and what is taking its place.” Later he wrote of encountering such “material prosperity and . . . spiritual poverty” as he traveled. Webb’s photographs record or illustrate — Frank’s reveal or evoke — and challenge, himself no less than the viewer. Webb is curious, Frank possessed (or so it can sometimes seem). The most indelible Frank images have a mythic quality. They’re as much about the human condition (loneliness, sorrow, endurance) as they are about America, and they certainly are about America. Webb’s have more to do with human interest and local color.

Robert Frank, "U.S. 285, New Mexico," 1955. © The June Leaf and Robert Frank Foundation

A piece of advice: Skim the wall texts, stopping to read only when you see quotation marks. What Webb and Frank had to say is invariably interesting and useful, unlike what the Houston curators have to offer. They don’t even pay attention to their own writing. “In each of his photographs,” we’re told, “Frank emphasized the compassion he felt for the average American, those without riches, social standing, or political power.” OK, fair enough, that’s very nice and all. But another wall text, for the “Americans” photograph of a Black couple Frank surprised in a San Francisco park, notes that he considered it “my favorite” from the book; and he describes the expression on the face of the man as “the look you often get as a photographer when you intrude.” Is that emphasizing compassion — or wanting to get a great picture? Emphasis is a tricky thing. So’s compassion. Genius is trickier than either.

ROBERT FRANK AND TODD WEBB: Across America, 1955

At Addison Gallery of American Art, Phillips Academy, 180 Main St., Andover, through July 31. 978-748-4015, www.addisongallery.org

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.