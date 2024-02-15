The too-much-TV tide is ebbing, and thank goodness for that

It looks very much like the era known as Peak TV has peaked, and we will no longer be as inundated with new series as we have been for years now. Oh, we’ll still have more than enough fresh comedy and drama to choose from every week, as the cable channels, streaming services, and broadcast networks continue to vie for our attention and subscription money with new product. We’ll still be aggressively entertained, with a large number of options before us, but not to the point of overwhelm like Lucy and Ethel on the chocolate assembly line .

As someone who watches many hours of television every day, trying and always failing to keep up with the unholy number of series released every week, like a guy forever shoveling out of from the blizzard of 1978 , digging into several feet of snow while it’s still falling from the white skies, stuck in a loop of scooping and scooping, I have received some good news.

The prediction that the flow will slow was made recently by John Landgraf, the CEO of FX. Landgraf coined the phrase Peak TV in 2015, as the boom in scripted English-language series on cable, streaming, and the networks just kept growing from year to year. In 2012, the year before streaming took off with the Netflix releases “House of Cards” and “Orange Is the New Black,” there were 288 releases. By 2022 that number had risen to a whopping 600.

But then last year, the number of shows dropped for the first time in over a decade (not including 2020, the COVID year), leaving Landgraf to coin a new era: “Peaked TV.” Speaking to TV writers at a Television Critics Association gathering last week, he said that last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes “undoubtedly played a role” in the 14 percent decline from 600 to 516 shows in 2023, but that he believes the reduction was “likely underway” prior to the strikes. “There are more streaming services than the market can bear,” he explained to the Hollywood Reporter this week. “There are just not going to be seven or eight or nine or 10 or 12 or 15 profitable streaming services. There are going to be four or five or six or three,” the shrinkage, he noted, likely to be the result of mergers, bundling, or corporate consolidation.

I expect that I’m not the only TV viewer delighted to hear Landgraf’s well-researched forecast. Yes, as a TV critic, I’ve been living with a constant sense that I have homework waiting for me, something most people don’t experience when it comes to their amusements. It’s fun homework, don’t get me wrong, but it’s another must-do nevertheless. I’ve had to accept that I can no longer keep up with everything as I once could before streaming, that people are going to mention shows to me that I haven’t been able to see — even shows that I’ve never heard of. I’ve had to learn how to not be embarrassed about my unawareness.

But I also hear plenty from people who are not professional TV viewers but who nonetheless feel overrun. They describe sitting in front of the TV and not knowing what to watch because there are too many choices, or knowing what they want to watch but not finding it on one of the streamers they subscribe to. With the high number of shows, and the high number of outlets, from biggies like Netflix and Hulu to smaller ones like AMC+ and BritBox, the TV world is so fragmented that it often leaves audiences flustered and unwilling to explore. They’re beaten down, to some extent, by the glut. It’s choice overload, like when you’re in the cookie aisle at the market trying to pick an Oreo flavor (although to me, there really is only one option, and it’s not Candy Corn Oreos).

One frustration for me is that, with the absurdly heavy release schedules of Peak TV and the surfeit of streamers, TV lovers have missed some of the best non-blockbuster shows in recent years, smaller ones such as Amazon’s “Catastrophe,” FX’s “Mr Inbetween,” Peacock’s “The Capture,” Hulu’s “This Way Up,” and Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird.” They, along with too many others to name, have gotten lost in the shuffle of too much TV. As a critic who enjoys turning readers onto good shows more than any other aspect of the job, I realize that I’m swimming against the tide sometimes, trying to steer viewers who can only handle so much input.

For years, I celebrated the rising number of streamers and shows, thinking that the competition would result in an ever-improving roster. And to some extent, that has been true. But Peak TV has also inspired a lot of filler from the likes of Netflix, as they’ve strained to attract and keep subscribers and thrown money at shows that might not have been ready for prime time, as they say. Now that the streamers aren’t growing as quickly, as the audience reaches saturation, perhaps they will be more cautious about what they put into production. In the future, I’d much prefer to use the word “peak” to refer to quality rather than quantity.

