George Soros investment firm to become largest shareholder of WEEI, Magic 106.7 owner Audacy

“The decision by our existing and new debtholders to become equity holders in Audacy represents a significant vote of confidence in our company and the future of the radio and audio business,” an Audacy spokesperson wrote in a statement. “We intend to continue running our business, executing our strategy and delivering for our listeners and advertisers as we always do.”

The filings show that Soros Fund Management holds about $415 million worth of debt in Audacy, which with more than 225 stations is the nation’s second-largest radio company. The investment firm is the largest entity among the group of lenders, meaning it would become the largest shareholder when the company emerges from bankruptcy and the debt is converted to equity.

The stake in Audacy is the latest media bet by Soros’ fund, which was among a group of firms that acquired Vice Media out of bankruptcy and invested in Crooked Media, the company that produces podcasts including Pod Save America.

Soros, who is a prolific donor to Democratic candidates and liberal causes, has become a target of right-wing and antisemitic conspiracy theories for years.

Conservative news outlets such as the New York Post and the Daily Mail have speculated that Soros was buying up the stations to influence voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election. A spokesperson for Soros did not respond to a request for comment.

A.J. Bauer, an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Alabama who studies conservative news, said that it’s unclear whether Soros Fund Management would influence any programming at Audacy stations, adding that its goal might just be to make money. He also said that generally, left-leaning billionaires don’t often run media companies the same way that right-wing billionaires do.

“Conservative billionaires have a long history of being willing to go into the red in order to promote their ideology using media, and I’ve never really seen that among ‘liberal billionaires,’” Bauer said.

Besides WEEI and Magic 106.7, Audacy also owns Boston-based radio stations Big 103, Channel Q, and Mix 104.1.

Audacy filed for bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas last month. It said at the time at that it had a prepackaged deal with creditors that would help it streamline court proceedings.

The company entered bankruptcy after years of declining advertising revenue that has broadly affected the public radio industry. The company said in court filings that a significant portion of its listenership tuned out during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some of its audiences have come back, hybrid work and the increasing shift of listeners to non-linear audio offerings like podcasts are among the reasons why listenership hasn’t fully bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

Audacy was saddled with roughly $1.9 billion in debt when it filed for bankruptcy last month, but the agreement with creditors helped reduce the company’s total debt to $350 million.

