Four maps that show where, how — and by whom — Milton’s housing plan was defeated on Wednesday

But Milton is not a monolith, and the precinct-level results reported Wednesday night reveal stark divides in the town of 28,000 by geography, race, income, and where the proposed housing was to be located. Nuance abounds, but generally speaking the neighborhoods that voted “No” are whiter, more middle-class, and — crucially — farther from transit but also more impacted by the new zoning than the places that voted “Yes.” Here’s how it broke down.

The result — in a referendum on zoning passed by Milton Town Meeting in December — came after weeks of hard-fought campaigning by both sides. And it was relatively close: “No” defeated “Yes” with about 54 percent of the roughly 9,500 votes cast.

Milton went to the polls on Wednesday and rejected a controversial state-mandated zoning plan that would have enabled more than 2,400 new apartments and condos to be built in the town.

East Milton decided the election

While “Yes” votes prevailed in parts of town along the Neponset River and Milton’s border with Boston, and narrowly carried Milton Center, the story was different the further east you got. Precincts in the center of town leaned “No” and in the slice of Milton east of the Southeast Expressway — Precinct 7, where a sizable share of the new housing was to be located and traffic is notorious — “No” votes carried nearly 82 percent of the vote, enough to account for “No’s” entire margin of victory.

East Milton came out to vote

Each of Milton’s ten voting precincts has roughly the same population — between 2,700 and 3,000 people — but they voted at very different levels on Wednesday. Precincts to the west cast 500 to 700 votes, while eastern parts of town were closer to 1,100. Poll workers in East Milton described lines out the door on Wednesday morning and said they’d never seen such turnout for a municipal election, and the margins the “No” campaign rang up in those parts of town played a major role in their victory.

An income divide?

The wealthiest, and least-wealthy, parts of Milton voted “Yes,” while East Milton, with a household income of roughly $178,000 went “No.” Residents there expressed concerns about traffic and the impact on already relatively-dense — at least by suburban standards — neighborhoods. Some also noted that much of the denser zoning was located in their part of town and not the leafier quadrant of town to the southwest.

Racial gaps emerge in the voting

By the standards of Boston suburbs, Milton is relatively racially diverse, with a sizable Black middle class and significant Asian population, especially in the neighborhoods that border the diverse Boston neighborhoods of Hyde Park, Mattapan and Dorchester. Those areas generally supported the “Yes” side of the referendum, while East Milton, which powered “No” to victory, is 90 percent white, according to Census data.

