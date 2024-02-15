‘No winners here’: Milton residents vote down new state housing law. But this isn’t the Boston Tea Party.

The contentious fight over creating housing has come to my backyard in Milton. All eyes were on our town of 28,000 residents Wednesday as we voted on whether to comply with the state’s ambitious housing law, which mandates that cities and towns served by transit lines zone for multifamily housing.

When the results of the Milton housing vote came in Wednesday night, I texted someone from the No camp “Congratulations.”

Other communities close to Boston approved new land-use rules last year that put them in compliance with the MBTA Communities Act.

Except Milton.

Even though our Town Meeting overwhelmingly approved a new zoning plan in December, opponents forced a referendum that has pitted neighbors against neighbors. The issue: what role our town should play in helping to alleviate the state’s housing crisis.

“No” notched a decisive victory with about 54 percent of the nearly 9,500 votes cast.

Now what?

I would hope the No side, organized under the name Residents for Thoughtful Zoning, remains committed to drawing up a land-use plan that puts the town in compliance with the state law. This has to be done starting now, not next year, not when-we-get-to-it.

I worry — high off this victory — the No movement will decide to defy the law altogether just to see what would happen.

Would Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell make good on her threat to sue the town for failing to comply with the law? Would Governor Maura Healey punish Milton by denying us state grants? Would they have any other choice, given the message that inaction would send to other communities?

What a mess.

Our town seemed on track to comply. A new new zoning plan would have permitted at least 2,461 new units of multifamily housing. Far fewer units are expected to get built but the furor over the plan — and the fears of increased congestion and lower property values — obscured a key element of the debate: The town is only required to devise new zoning, not approve new developments. The town still has a role in deciding what gets built.

Residents in East Milton — where the bulk of new multifamily zoning were proposed — became ground zero for the No campaign. Voters in those precincts came out in force on Wednesday, with No winning by as much as a 4-to-1 margin.

To those neighbors who voted No, please don’t think of this as your Boston Tea Party. The state is not our colonial overlord. This is about working together to solve a housing crisis that threatens the state’s economic future. It’s about kids growing up in Milton being able to stay in their hometown when they have families. If we don’t start building more homes, the young and talented will flock to more affordable states.

Full disclosure: I voted yes. I love living in Milton and I want to give others the same opportunity. Our housing inventory is notoriously low and home prices have soared over the past decade — putting them out of reach for middle-class families that have long been the bedrock of the community.

So here’s my message to the No and Yes campaigns: Let’s put away all the lawn signs and rhetoric and get to work. Let’s design a new zoning plan that doesn’t concentrate the new housing near East Milton, which is far away from transit.

This process shouldn’t take months, maybe weeks at best. We are not starting from scratch.

No town likes to be told by the state what to do. New Englanders are famously protective of local control. But this not the time to just rise up. It’s a moment to rise to the occasion.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore. Follow her on Threads @shirley02186

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.