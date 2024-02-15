Boston could face budget woes as office building values dip, report says

The declining value of Boston’s office buildings could mean the city will face a revenue shortfall of between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion over the next five years, according to a report released Thursday from the Boston Policy Institute and Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis. Boston Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, was founded by political advisor Greg Maynard late last year.

One of the biggest unanswered questions amid Boston’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is how much of a wallop to city finances could come from declining commercial real estate values — and a new report out Thursday aims to quantify just that.

The report assumes office values will decline between 20 percent and 30 percent, and overall commercial values will decline between 12 percent and 18 percent, based on estimates from research completed by global consultancy McKinsey and London-based firm Capital Economics. Such declines could mean tax revenue could dip $240 million to $300 million annually below previous projections, on average through fiscal 2029.

That would put a meaningful dent in the city budget, which was $4.28 billion in the 12 months ending in June 30 — up from $3.99 billion in fiscal 2023 and $3.76 billion the year before.

The study was authored by Evan Horowitz, executive director at the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, who examined commercial property values in Boston going back 20 years to examine trends over time.

“We tried to make pretty conservative assumptions all along the way,” he said.

Commercial property taxes fund a large chunk of the city’s budget and have been on the upswing in recent years amid a broad real estate boom. The city’s commercial tax base — which includes office but also other space, such as retail — was assessed at $63 billion in the current fiscal year, according to the Boston assessor’s office. That’s up from $60.8 billion in fiscal 2023 and $56.8 billion in fiscal 2022.

Nick Ariniello, commissioner of the city’s assessing department, said in an emailed statement that property tax collection in the commonwealth is a stable structure established by state law. He also referenced the city’s AAA bond rating, which it has maintained for nine years running.

These two office buildings on West Street near Boston Common sold last year for just one-fourth the price they sold for in 2016. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“We have not seen any indications from the real estate markets that would translate into a loss of revenue to the city,” Ariniello said in a statement. “Although we don’t feel that the current real estate environment is going to lead to budgetary concerns, it is something that we are keeping a close eye on.”

The deadline for the city’s property owners to file for a break in property taxes, a process called an abatement, was Feb. 1. City officials are still sorting through how many owners have asked for abatements on their commercial property tax bill, city spokesperson Ricardo Patrón said Wednesday.

It’s difficult to gauge what the true fallout of COVID-19′s impact on the office market will be until more office buildings sell, and actual values begin to appear. But vacancy rates are at multi-decade highs and several downtown office buildings have sold at sums substantially lower than their previous price.

“This is an issue that people are going to have to deal with,” said Maynard of the Boston Policy Institute. “If we’re looking at permanently lower commercial tax revenue from offices, that’s going to have a big impact on not only Boston’s economy, but the state’s economy.”

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her @bycathcarlock.