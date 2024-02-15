Cambridge software firm Pegasystems gets AI-fueled boost

Pega, which helps customers such as Wells Fargo and Aflac automate software processes, said its fourth-quarter sales rose 20 percent to $474 million, more than the $415 million analysts expected. Earnings per share excluding some expenses such as stock-based compensation more than doubled to $1.77, versus the $1 analysts expected.

Pegasystems’ shares jumped as much as 32 percent on Thursday after the firm posted better than expected fourth-quarter results.

The craze for generative artificial intelligence apps is boosting sales at Cambridge software firm Pegasystems — and its stock.

“AI is still central to almost every client conversation as they continue to try to understand and explore where and how to leverage AI effectively and safely in their organizations,” Pega’s longtime chief executive Alan Trefler said on a call with analysts.

Advertisement

Last year, Pega added generative AI, the same technology behind ChatGPT, with features to help write code more quickly and offer automated customer service. Other local software firms including HubSpot and PTC have also been adding gen AI to their applications.

The goal is not to charge extra for AI features but to attract more customers to use Pega’s automation software and to have existing customers expand their usage, chief financial officer Kenneth Stillwell told analysts.

“Generative AI, for us, is not a $30 add-on of a feature that a user can use in an environment, because we think that is a very limited value in terms of the company -- it’s a price that will ultimately get commoditized over time,” Stillwell said.

Pega’s stock price jumped as high $66.92 in midday trading on Thursday. It was the biggest one-day jump in 12 years, Bloomberg reported.

Pega’s stock gained 43 percent last year but remains at less than half the peak it hit at the beginning of the pandemic when sales boomed. Trefler cut costs last year, including two rounds of layoffs. The company employed about 5,400 people at the end of January, 12 percent fewer than a year earlier.

Advertisement

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.