During the Super Bowl, Temu invited viewers to ‘shop like a billionaire.’ But how cheap is too cheap?

The e-commerce startup, based in Boston, didn’t just attract a plethora of attention with its three “Shop Like a Billionaire” ads during the Super Bowl, reportedly at $7 million a pop. Temu also signaled its broader ambitions for the United States: to dominate the fast-fashion and fast-everything online retail industry and, in the process, see how much American consumers are willing to tolerate in the name of purchasing insanely cheap stuff.

Temu just threw down the gauntlet. Which, according to its website, you can purchase a pair of for only $8.99, with free shipping.

And there are plenty of things about Temu that consumers have to overlook: the cluttered website, the sketchy pop-up ads, the questionable quality of goods, the opaque Chinese ownership structure, and murky business practices that have attracted federal scrutiny, including lax efforts to protect consumer data from hackers.

In a statement to the Globe, Temu said it is still working to develop its model.

“Temu is a young company,” it said. “Right now, we are focused on understanding the needs of our customers and are testing and refining our offerings to meet and exceed their expectations.”

Consumers “like having more affordable options from us, which helps them deal with high living costs. This positive response tells us we’re doing something right: providing good value on everyday items that people need.”

Experts say Temu is making a big bet that there’s a large segment of consumers who want one thing and one thing only: merchandise at the lowest possible price, regardless of where it comes from.

“Temu is definitely attempting to set a lower floor in US retail, and we didn’t even know that the floor could go that low,” said Carol Spieckerman, president of Spieckerman Retail consulting firm.

Temu has reportedly become the fourth most-visited retail website in America, behind Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, and has taken market share from Dollar General and Dollar Tree. The company has been growing so fast that it now regularly bests Chinese rival Shein in US sales, according to Bloomberg.

Temu’s aggressive sketchiness might actually work to its favor, in that it creates plenty of buzz, even without the Super Bowl ads, Spieckerman said. Consumers flock to the site because they are curious if the company is legitimate, she said.

Alli Liguori, 27, of Boston said she was getting lots of ads from Temu over social media. Despite initially hesitating, Liguori decided to satisfy her curiosity and bought a pair of slippers.

“The website is, for the lack of a better word, kind of janky,” she said. “But the prices were super cheap. I said, ‘OK, this is cool. I’ll try it out.’”

“Temu does a remarkable job of getting your attention,” she added.

So how is Temu able to sell an audio mixer and podcast equipment kit with a stand condenser microphone for only $24.98? Or a digital camcorder for $25.54? Are these deals real? What’s the catch?

Temu offers a way for manufacturers, especially those from China, to directly sell their products to US consumers. The prices are so low because there are no middlemen and Temu provides a quick way for manufacturers to unload excess inventory.

“Our direct-from-factory approach ensures that customers can access products at significantly lower prices, as they essentially purchase goods straight from the source,” Temu said. “By cutting out middlemen, we prevent unnecessary price markups and streamline the entire purchasing process. This model also minimizes inventory waste by reducing the number of warehouses a product passes through before reaching the consumer.”

A page from the Temu website was seen on June 23 in New York. Richard Drew/Associated Press

The origins of Temu are somewhat mysterious. On its website, the company said it was founded in 2022 in Boston, where it operates its headquarters on St. James Street in Back Bay.

“Temu chose Boston because it offers access to skilled talent and convenient global transportation links,” the company said. “This strategic location supports efficient operations and enables Temu to serve customers worldwide effectively.”

Temu did not respond to questions about its senior management team or how many people it employs in Boston. But according to data from LinkedIn, the company employs 211 people in the United States, including 21 in the Greater Boston area.

In state filings, the company identifies itself not as Temu but as WhaleCo Inc. whose president is Qin Sun. A sparse LinkedIn profile also identifies Qin Sun as the cofounder of both Temu and Pinduoduo, a grocery startup based in Shanghai.

Both startups form the core businesses for PDD Holdings Inc., according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Chinese holding company, which itself consists of a complicated network of subsidiaries and partnerships, stated in its 2022 annual report with the SEC that Temu had just begun operations and had not yet materially impacted the financial performance of PDD Holdings.

The SEC documents don’t specify the source of Temu’s considerable financial resources, which it has been using to advertise and aggressively expand around the world. This year marked the second time Temu has spent tens of millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads. Temu now operates in 37 countries across Asia, Europe, South America, and North America.

“What’s noteworthy about Temu is that it has the investment power to aggressively enter the US home market of Amazon and simultaneously compete in large parts of Europe,” said Martin Heubel, a retail strategy consultant and a former Amazon category manager.

The company hopes to reach $30 billion in total sales by the end of 2027, according to Coresight Research, citing Chinese media. That would be a considerable feat given that Temu and Pinduoduo generated a combined $19 million in revenues in 2022, according to SEC filings.

Nevertheless, analysts say Temu is emerging as a formidable force in global retail because of its way of connecting consumers with manufacturers.

“It’s hard to compete with Temu on price,” said Jane Singer, managing director of the JDT Research consulting firm in Hong Kong. “A big part of those very competitive prices is a result of being able to leverage a lightning-fast supply chain. This is one of Temu’s super powers.”

However, Temu’s growing popularity is also attracting more scrutiny from federal officials. Last April, the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission issued a report that questioned whether Temu is doing enough to prevent hackers from installing malware on devices owned by consumers.

This photo illustration shows the Temu app in the App Store reflected in the company's logo in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 23, 2023. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The commission is an independent agency that reviews possible risks Chinese companies pose to US national and economic security.

“Temu’s success raises flags about its business practices,” the report said.

In a statement, Temu said it has beefed up its security procedures and is transparent about how it uses customer data.

“Temu considers privacy and security to be core functions of our platform,” the company said. “Earning and keeping the trust of our users is our top priority, so we hold ourselves to the highest privacy and security standards.”

However, research suggests that a considerable number of Americans are wary of Temu.

In a survey conducted last year by Coresight Research, just over half of respondents who were familiar with Temu said they would not make a purchase on its platform or were not sure.

“This suggests that more US consumers have become somewhat hesitant about buying through Temu,” the report said, “which is surprising as we would expect (rising prices in America because of inflation) to attract more consumers to Temu’s remarkably low prices.”

Among the top reasons the report cited as driving the consumers’ skepticism: data privacy, Temu’s Chinese ownership, and a lack of information about the company’s products, including who manufactures them.

Indeed, Liguori, the customer who bought the slippers, said she had a bit of buyer’s remorse and was unlikely to shop at Temu again. Specifically, she questioned why the slippers were so cheap.

“Something felt unethical about buying from them,” Liguori said.

Thomas Lee can be reached at thomas.lee@globe.com.